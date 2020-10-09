Drug or alcohol addiction is a disease that thrives on isolation, and to truly heal, many people struggling with substance abuse turn to religion for spiritual healing. For them, reconnecting with God is the fastest, safest way to recovery. Dr. Renee Harvin, a former drug addict, shares similar sentiments. She believes an effective way to help addicts is by bridging the gap between them and God.
Substance abuse doesn’t only affect the body and mind; the soul or a person’s spiritual connection with God is severely impacted. This is why, Harvin, a Mt.Airy resident, has embarked on a mission to help the addicted regain their sense of self by inspiring them to let God fill any voids left by the drugs.
In her fight against addiction, Harvin uses her experience and God’s role in her difficult journey to recovery to inspire others to become religious addicts, instead of drugs.
“A power greater than ourselves can restore sanity in our addicted lives,” she tells individuals suffering, rehabilitating, or recovering from addiction. She also tells them that “God loves them no matter what and wants them to know that in His love, they can be and do any great thing.”
In her early 20s, Harvin randomly abused drugs “for fun” but quickly found solace in the act and became dependent upon it when she lost her son. Nine-year-old Jameel Parker was killed in a March 1987 car accident, launching Harvin’s life in a downward spiral from 1987 through 1997.
“When my son died, I leaned more towards using drugs during the grieving period, and before I knew it, I was consumed in an addiction that led me into the streets,” Harvin said. “It was that out-of-body experience; I just left myself.”
For ten years, Harvin lived at the mercy of drugs.
“I remember trying to stop but I couldn’t,” she said. “I then began journaling. I began writing to God for help. I asked Him to help me stop because I didn’t know how to leave the drugs. I made a promise to Him. I said, ‘God, if you help me now, I will tell the whole world that this thing is not what it seems. God, I promise to tell everyone that we do not have to live like this, that we do not have to do drugs. I will tell the world that drugs are not good for human consumption’.”
In 1997, “God came and rescued” Harvin from her addiction to drugs. Today, she’s has a Ph.D. in human services and is a staunch advocate for the homeless. She is also a fulltime counselor committed to helping individuals suffering from addiction take back their lives.
“My current work is me fulling my promise to God,” Harvin said. “I have never stopped seeking God’s intervention in life. But during my years of battle with addiction, He clearly showed me that He has always listened to my cries and is here to help me through. This has further strengthened my relationship with Him. I always tell others that we do not have to live a life of drugs and alcohol addiction. No matter what you are going through, God loves you and is always willing to help. You have to trust and let Him lead your life.”
Harvin describes herself as “empathetic, wise, and a work in progress,” stressing her deep passion for helping this group of people. Her ability to translate her passion into action to help this community was also highlighted by Dr. Barbara Benoliel of Walden University, where Harvin obtained her Ph.D. Benoliel described Renee as “driven, committed, and overwhelmingly empathetic.
“Right from the onset, it was clear that she had a passion for something and was very driven by that,” Benoliel said. “Renee seemed to be interested in a group that most people have not even considered. This is a group in society that has also been written-off because of them not being able to do much with themselves in terms of self-efficacy. And this was intriguing to Renee.”
