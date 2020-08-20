Amidst a partial re-opening in the city of Philadelphia, West Philadelphia Presbyterian Partnership is staying connected through its teachings of walking by faith, not fear, and streaming services via Zoom.
According to West Philadelphia Presbyterian Partnership pastor, the Rev. Eustacia Moffett-Marshall, Zoom has been an efficient method for providing Bible study and worship services since the church moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact as a result, there’s been a slight increase of parishioners.
“Our engagement is slightly higher and that could be for a number of reasons,” Moffett-Marshall said. “People may have been homebound or couldn’t get to worship and now they have access. This process has accelerated our whole online entry and I believe when we go back to the sanctuary we will continue to have people go online for service. There is some fruit in that we are using technology to share the message,” she continued.
Moffett-Marshall acknowledges that digital platforms were not at the forefront of the ministry before the pandemic. However, the congregation wasn’t resistant and they’ve celebrated the call and challenge to implement modern day technology.
“When the mandatory shut down was put in place, the church wasn’t online yet We had plans for streaming, using YouTube, and implementing a way for people to give online but we weren’t there yet,” Moffett-Marshall said.
Currently about 40 percent of the church’s contributions or tithes are generated online. The church previously averaged about 60 people for worship. Since going online they’re reaching about 70 people on average.
“There is a grace in this new way we’re reaching our congregation. It ‘s enabled us to have access to people who moved away, people who have not been able to come in and it has given people the adaptability and flexibility to learn, especially those who may have been intimidated by technology,” Moffett-Marshall said.
“It’s great seeing our seniors get online. People who are in their 70s and 80s are using this platform for the first time and it’s a wonderful thing.”
It took two weeks for the church to get its online services going. The transition from brick and mortar to digital platforms coincided with another major transitional phase the church was already experiencing.
“We are still building our village,” she said.
Unique in its structure and history. WPPP, recently merged the leadership of three historic religious communities; First African Presbyterian Church, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, and Calvin Presbyterian Church. Each congregation brings a distinctive identity and historical background.
“The partnership of the three historic congregations is the result of a three year discernment process and I came to Philadelphia last July to serve as the pastor for a new initiative,” Moffett-Marshall said.
According to Marshall, the three churches have deep roots and significant cultural and historic backgrounds both locally and nationally.
“First African was one of the first five churches Black churches in Philadelphia founded in the early 1800s,” she said.
Founded by former Tennessee slave John Gloucester in 1807, the church identified itself as being the first African-American church in their denomination and third African American church in the nation. Abolitionist William Still, known as the conductor of the Underground Railroad was a trustee of first African Presbyterian and other famous members included, The Pyramid Club owner Walter F. Jerrick, co-founders of the baseball club The Philadelphia Pythians Octavius Catto and Jacob C. White Jr., and photographer John Mosley.
“Good Shepherd Presbysterian Church had a fire a few years back and they were still building,” Moffett- Marshall said. “They’ve had a historic commitment of maintaining a faithful presence in their neighborhood.
“ Calvin Presbyterian Church was known for its multi-cultural historic and progressive history. Collectively there is almost 500 years of history.”
Before the partnership the individual churches have experienced changes over the last couple decades
“This new Initiative came out of what leadership imagined a new church would look like if all three churches would come together,” she said.
Now facing a global health crisis, COVID-19, Moffett-Marshall believes that things will turn around.
“I’m really excited. This is just the beginning and we haven’t even reached the tip of the iceberg in terms of where we are going,” Moffett-Marshall said. “We are adapting to the times. In this pandemic we are moving much faster and in the direction that God has wanted us to move
“Now we have the opportunity to buildl on Facebook and Youtube and other social media platforms.”
Moffett-Marshall shared that she believes another benefit of having an online presence is the ‘intergenerational aspect’. She said the experience is somewhat helping to close the intergenerational technology gap.
“Another thing I like is the intergenerational aspect . Younger people like my children are participating more. They are intuitive and eager to be involved. We had an Easter production and the children sent in videos,” she said. “Again our seniors and older adults have become less intimidated and more hands-on.”
The church continues to come up with ideas to increase engagement for members of all ages while they will not be in the conventional space. They’ve even used the animation character SuperDog as a connection point.
“While we are not worshipping in the sanctuary we are still ministering,” Moffett-Marshall said. “We have been able to give away groceries and masks. We are still representing the church’s history of being very active and doing things on ground.”
For those who may be growing weary of sheltering in place. Marshall suggests holding on to their patience and faith. She also teaches the importance of leading into God’s grace during worship.
“The scripture talks about not forsaking assembly,” she said. “I do miss people and we understand the psychology of having that touch but I’m excited to still be able to share the message of Christ and share the story of people who are resilient and serve the people of West Philadelphia.
“For pastors, what it [ having an online presence] has done for me is given me the opportunity to acquire new skills. It’s allowed me to be more knowledgeable about video production and editing. I now know how to create an Imovie and edit it and mic myself for video recording. [In terms of ] This quote on quote new normal, we don’t really know what the future is going to hold. This is certainly a faith walk for many.”
On Sunday she preached about encountering and weathering storms. Stating “when storms come upon us, we are called to recognize our limitations and to grow. Storms can give us life lessons of faith. The lessons of Jesus will give us lessons for sustaining faith.”
“It’s not about whether we are in the storm, but how long it is going to take, how long are we going to be in that storm,” she said.
During the sermon she references Matthew 14:22-43 recalling the story of Jesus walking on water and how it was important for Peter to sustain faith.
“It is one thing to have faith and it is another to walk in faith, sustaining that faith,” she said. “I speak a message of encouragement for folks. Jesus also shows up and gives us information.
“ I encourage people to be strong in their faith and that God will continue to be there with us as we go through the walk and new journey,” she continued.
Moffett-Marshall is joining WPPP with her husband, the Rev. Toure Marshall, and their two children, Jeremiah and Jessica.
“Philly has been good to us,” she said. “The community has been really wonderful and we’re getting to know the lay of the land. We’re blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.