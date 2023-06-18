As we observe Father’s Day, we give God thanks for all the faithful fathers who love and care for their families. We also thank God for the many men who do not have biological children, but provide guidance and mentoring for so many of our youth. It is unfortunate that in our society, we tend to put more emphasis on men who are not providing for their children than we do, the countless men who provide, daily.

I have shared my journey many times: growing up without a strong male figure in our home. My father was abusive to my mother, and I never heard my father say to me, “I love you.” On the contrary, his words were full of anger and rage. I have been blessed with so many strong men who have provided me with the mentoring and love that I needed, growing up.

