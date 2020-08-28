Sung by a crowd of 250,000 at the 1963 March on Washington, ‘We Shall Overcome” is considered by many activists and historians as the theme song of the Civil Rights Movement.
The song has a deep history that is rooted in the legacy of a Black Philadelphia pastor. It also has ties to labor rights.
“It definitely is a song that emerges out of a Black context but the way it becomes popular in the Civil Rights Movement is not actually at first through Black activists,” said Tiffany Gill, author and associate professor of history at Rutgers University. “There’s always been folklore tradition about it being used as a work song, back since slavery.”
Gill explained that “We Shall Overcome” was also important to labor activists, citing its use in a historic 1945 South Carolina tobacco farm protest, among other demonstrations.
It was continuously passed down in this movement and adapted by white folk artists, several of whom received credit for its lyrics and music. Around the time of the tobacco protest, it was introduced to another group of interracial labor organizers at the Highlander center in Tennessee, who also brought it to their Civil Rights organizing.
“It was mainly coming out of an interracial coalition but the whites took it on as their song at first. And so, you’ll see Folk singers like Pete Seeger and other white Folk singers really popularizing it. There was, even at the time, a sense at that this particular song was being co-opted in some ways,” said Gill.
She noted moments within SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) in which white Folk singers would try to correct the way the Black activists sang “We Shall Overcome,” an act she said “brutally offended” them.
“That does speak to some of the ways it was an anthem of the movement, but also how it was exploited, even at the time it was sung during the movement, and taken from its Black roots in a way,” Gill said. “But it was unifying for the interracial part of the Civil Rights movement.”
Although white artists are largely credited for “We Shall Overcome,” deeper historical accounts show that a Philadelphia pastor and pioneer of Black Gospel music, the late Rev. Charles Albert Tindley, wrote the original lyrics that inspired it. Tindley’s hymn “I’ll Overcome Someday” features lyrics that are considerably close to those in “We Shall Overcome.”
“I think for most of us it is bittersweet because we don’t think Dr. Tindley has gotten the credit for the song he deserves,” said the Rev. Robert L. Johnson, pastor of Tindley Temple United Methodist Church. “I think many people in America don’t know they are singing a song that was derived from an African-American man in Philadelphia. Having said that, it is bittersweet.”
Johnson charged that Folk singer Pete Seeger who has received credit for “We Shall Overcome” merely adjusted the lyrics to Tindley’s hymn without giving him his just due, something he described as a recurring theme in Black arts and creative work.
“It’s a little known fact that Seeger stole Tindley’s lyrics and modified them and never gave, to my knowledge, never gave Dr. Tindley credit for the lyrics to that song. Some of the onus of that needs to be put on Tindley Temple. I don’t think that we pushed it and demanded that the record be straight,” Johnson said. “And I think that if we look at a lot of things in our community that have been hijacked, stolen or given to the wrong author or songwriter or lyricist, we will find so many of our treasures have been mis-placed and misappropriated.”
Tindley’s history is especially rich as he led the church, originally named Calvary Methodist Episcopal, to become one of the largest Methodist congregations in the nation. Born in 1851 to a free mother and enslaved father, Tindley taught himself to read and write, ultimately becoming a musical pioneer.
Gill said that although she was unfamiliar with Tindley’s lyrics, his early connection to slavery and the church go hand in hand with We Shall Overcome’s history as a Freedom song.
“The melancholy rhythm to it feels like a work song, something that would have been sung by enslaved people while they were doing their work,” Gill said. “It doesn’t surprise me that…his father was enslaved. His father probably taught it to him.”
Civil Rights activist and Triumph Baptist Church Senior Pastor the Rev. James Hall shared a similar view, stressing the song’s deep roots in not only the March on Washington, but the overall Freedom struggle.
“It was the kind of song sang in the cotton fields of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina — where we were picking the cotton that we planted but the cotton was owned by the white man,” Hall said. “We were never paid but we had a song that kept us moving. Soon I Will Be Done,Swing Low, Sweet Chariot- singing has gone along with our struggles. Singing has helped us to bear our struggles and bear our burden.”
“We Shall Overcome” was the theme song for the Civil Rights movement.The marches like John Lewis talked about, going across the bridge in Selma. They would sing it in Freedom Rides on the bus as they were going South to strengthen the movement and help Black people in the struggle against segregation and racism. That’s the song we didn’t have to practice, we didn’t have to rehearse. You didn’t have to be a great singer. It was a song from the heart because of our belief this is not going to last always, [that] are going to overcome segregation, we are going to overcome racism, we are going to overcome oppression and injustice. And we still believe that now.”
