Those who complain about their churches being closed due to Covid-19 obviously mistake the church for the building. On the contrary, some say the church consists of the body of believers in the building. The congregation of Ward Emmanuel AME Church at 728 N.43rd Street in West Philadelphia is still going on strong through the pandemic.
The building is closed for many activities but the church continues to operate in the service of God hosting prayer, Bible study and worship services virtually.
“We are a part of the African Episcopal Methodist denomination that was organized by Richard Allen in 1776. Our congregation is 120 years old,” said the Rev. Terrence Hensford, pastor of Ward Emmanuel.
Hensford said that prior to the pandemic, Ward was a church very much active in the community.
Prior to the Pandemic, Hensford said the church met in the sanctuary on Sunday mornings and Bible study at noon on Thursday.
“Prior to the pandemic we met on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and Wednesday evening at prayer,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, Ward continues to function.
“Since the pandemic we have been meeting on Zoom at 10:45 [a.m.] Sunday for worship, Tuesday [at] 6 p.m. for prayer and Wednesday [at] 7 p.m. for prayer and Bible study,” he said.
Ward has continued its services by using innovation, a faithful congregation and full trust in God. There have been some problems but not like many would expect.
“I must tell you that while the pandemic have affected us in terms of our assembly, our meeting together, it has not hindered us as far as our meeting on Zoom,” Hensford said.
“As a matter of fact, we are stronger on Zoom as far as our attendance and we are equally strong in terms of the members growing spiritually and there is a hunger and thirst for Bible study and that continues to be so and we are yet strong financially so we can meet the needs of the church and the community.”
Not only has the church not lost any members nor ceased its activities as a result of the pandemic, but some would say more people are joining in worship via Zoom and participating in prayer and Bible studies.
“I think the pandemic has raised a lot of people’s desire for God and the things of God and hearing what God has to say through all of this,” Hensford said. “All human beings were created to hunger and thirst for God anyway, we are created in the image of God and I think what we’re seeing now is a resurgence of that which some people have neglected along the way.”
Cynthia Allen, 45, began attending Ward Emmanuel as a child with her grandmother whom she says lived nearby.
“I grew up at Wards,” Allen said. “My sister and I just loved going to church with our grandmother and we loved going to Sunday school. It was just a connection that we grew to love.”
Over the years, Allen said they were just so connected with the community and other members that it became a regular part of their lives.
“It was like a home away from home,” she said.
Allen said she really gravitated toward the youth of the church and the church established a Children’s Church specifically designed for younger members. The building might be closed of the pandemic but the Children’s Church continues on Zoom.
“Of course, I miss my congregation but I’m glad that we have the opportunity to go virtual,” Allen said. “It’s an opportunity for me to invite other people like my friends who never really liked to go to church. It seems like it’s a little easier for them to log in now since we are on Zoom. To me it’s just as enriching. I think it’s just as impactful.”
Allen wasn’t alone in feeling good about Ward Emmanuel.
“I’ve been at Ward since, I’d say 1959,” said Helen Harris who first visited at the invite of a cousin. “It was just a friendly church, the people were very nice, and you just felt right at home.”
Harris said some of the members have passed on since that time but “the members are still very nice”.
Allen, who lives in Mount Airy, says she travels quite a distance to get to Ward. Although there’s a church across the street from her home, she prefers to make the trip.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” she said.
William Lipscomb Jr. also says he grew up in the church where his grandparents were members. So what keeps him there?
“Basically, family ties, good pastors, friendly environment,” Lipscomb said who added that some of the Sunday school teachers who taught him when he grew up still attend the church.
During this pandemic, Ward Emmauel AME is proving that the church wasn’t a building.
“You don’t have to have people physically come to your building,” Lipscomb said. “You don’t have to have people who are using bank accounts in your city or state but you can get donations and build up your membership without having people come directly to your church. That’s the advantage of the virtual church.”
One day the COVID-19 virus will go away but it will leave in its wake some permanent changes.
“One of the things that Christ taught us was to be adaptable,” Lipscomb said. “Look at how Jesus taught when he was walking the earth. It’s important that we understand that technology is just a tool and, yes, some of our people aren’t going to embrace it and some of our people are going to embrace it to a degree and some of us are just going jump into it wholeheartedly.
“The COVID-19 situation has forced us to understand that we can have a church service just as spiritual, just as teaching, just as livable as being in the actual sanctuary.”
Lipscomb said when Jesus spoke about the body of Christ, he wasn’t talking about a building.
“The church is in us,” Lipscomb said. “We are the church and it doesn’t matter whether we come together under one roof or not, we are still the body of Christ.”
