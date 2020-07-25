One principle of our faith is that everything in this world as temporary. I mean as believers, life in the physical world is temporary. That is a “factoid.” Life in the eternal is what faith tells us is permanent. That being the case, the subject of temporary came up again recently and I thought the value of that dynamic was worthy of putting in this column. The Bible is full of scripture and verse that reminds us of just how fleeting life as we know it really is. We, I, believe the biblical truth that Jesus conquered death and thereby salvaged my soul and secured immortality for me and anyone who acknowledges Him as Lord.
This temporary perspective I’m speaking about comes into play as we look around and seek to attach permanence to people, things, relationships, status and so forth; all of which we’ve been told will surely fade away. And when it or, they, do go away, all we’ll be left with is the reality of God and our relationship to Him. That is, was and will always be a permanent situation; the only cast-in-concrete thing you can count on.
That means everything we hold dear, every person who means anything to us, all material things we acquire and happenings that exalt us are but gifts and blessings from God, to be acknowledged as such with the proper (gr)atitude and appreciation. When you think about it, everything and everyone, all existence ever, is a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to God for our being able to receive it.
Now think about that. Your child is a momentary gift; so is your mother, your job, your car, your bank account, your house or apartment. All of these things are fleeting gifts to savor while we have them. I’m reminded of those whom we know are dying. We get a chance to first of all acknowledge their pending demise and prepare accordingly.
What if you or I treated all life in the same manner? What if we looked upon it all as the gift it really is; a gift of love from the Almighty. After all life essentially is a gift in and of itself. Someone gave it to us out of sheer love. It’s because of that supreme kind of love that we rightfully and humbly must simply say thank you to its giver.
Do you remember when someone gave you something you really didn’t expect, thought you didn’t really deserve, but you truly appreciated? Do you recall how you felt towards that person who really didn’t have to give or share or love you as their gift indicated? Now think about the gifts from God and look at it from the perspective that these gifts of love and life are but indicators of the tremendous love God that has for you. All I’m suggesting is that permanent appreciation is the only appropriate response, particularly since you know beforehand that these gifts will not be here forever. But your relationship to God will be.
Think about it and may God bless and keep you always.
