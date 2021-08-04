Good things come those who wait. Harold Carmichael is a good person and player who has waited a long time for this special honor. Carmichael, a former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on ESPN. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Carmichael will be recognized as the part of the Class of 2020. He actually was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year but due to the coronavirus pandemic every activity organized by the Hall of Fame had to be canceled as well as his induction ceremony.
With some return to normalcy, Carmichael’s pro football career will be honored after years of waiting for this big day on the national stage.
When Carmichael delivers his acceptance speech, he will have quite a story to tell the national television audience. Of course, Eagles fans remember Carmichael as a 6-foot-8 wide receiver who had speed and height, which made him one of the hardest players to cover in the NFL. He was a nightmare for most defensive backs.
Carmichael played with the Eagles from 1971-1983 when he made those great one-handed catches while taking those long strides down the field for those spectacular plays.
His pass catching ability was sensational setting a then-NFL record of 127 consecutive games with a reception from 1972-80. He’s the Eagles’ all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He finished his playing days with 590 receptions, 8,985 receiving yards and 79 receiving touchdowns.
Carmichael, a four-time Pro Bowler, helped the Eagles make their first Super Bowl appearance in 1980, which they lost to the Oakland Raiders. He posted 48 catches for 815 yards and nine TDs guiding the Eagles to a 13-4 record that season.
Those are some of the great memories that come to mind for most Eagles fans when they think about his career. Carmichael, 71, will be able to reflect on his upbringing as well as the foundation that was set for him at the collegiate level.
Carmichael grew up in Jacksonville, FL, where he was a huge football star at William M. Raines High School. He played his college football at Southern University, a historically Black college and university in Baton Rouge, La. Carmichael played during the hey day for HBCU football. He played with defensive back Mel Blount at Southern. Blount is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Carmichael and Blunt on the same college football team. That’s a great story. In 1971, Carmichael was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Eagles.
The Eagles had a number of HBCU players over the years such as Charlie Smith (Grambling State), Claude Humphrey (Tennessee State), John Outlaw (Jackson State) and others. Carmichael played with all of them.
HBCUs provided opportunities for a lot of NFL players over the years. Carmichael was definitely one of them. He is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. In 2018, Carmichael was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
The waiting will officially be over tomorrow. It’s been nearly 40 years since he concluded his playing days in the NFL. Carmichael will be able share his memories of playing for the Eagles (1971-83) along with the foundation that Southern and HBCU football afforded him.
