Forgiveness is a “gift that keeps on giving.” To put it in a spiritual perspective, God perpetually forgives us, time and time again. It’s crucial for those of us who are believers to understand: Not all our transgressions are confined to our past. We are humans, after all, prone to falling short, and thus we are in constant need of forgiveness. As the Apostle Paul professed, “When I would do good, evil is always present; things I don’t want to do, I find myself doing.” This leads to an important question: If God can forgive us unceasingly, why do we often find it so challenging to forgive others? The scripture is explicit: To receive forgiveness, we must also be willing to give it.

This matter of forgiveness is a subject very close to my heart. I’ve dedicated numerous written pieces to it, preached and spoken about it, and yet it remains a difficult practice for many people. I propose that forgiveness is not an act we can accomplish in our own strength—our flesh, the human nature, is weak. However, with God’s help, we gain the fortitude to forgive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.