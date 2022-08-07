Pastor W. Lonnie Herndon has made a commitment to uplift people by showing compassion and bringing resources to the community outside of the church walls.
For 28 years Herndon has served as a pastor and started making a difference in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood since the early 1990s.
The Church of Christian Compassion was founded in 1981 by Pastor Leonard Small. Following Small’s resignation in 1986 the church was then led by interim pastors until Herndon took the reins in 1994.
“I came to this church after spending some years in Hampton, Virginia. Under the leadership of Bishop Dwight Riddick,” said Herndon. “I have humbly tried to lead the Church of Christian Compassion in a way whereby they can be in their faith and also demonstrate their faith. It has challenged me to grow deeper in my faith, and also the demonstration. Not only by serving Christ, but as a result of serving Christ, we’ve been served, too.”
In April, Herndon hosted a gas giveaway which, according to the Chester Spirit, $10,000 worth of petrol was dispersed to community members for free. Currently the church offers programming ranging from classes that support the children to adults, adolescents, and job seekers.
“While the pandemic has been extremely challenging, for the most part it’s behind us. I’m extremely proud of the ministry, the staff and leadership provided at Christian Compassion during the pandemic. We never stopped serving [the] community and our church during the pandemic grew leaps and bounds, in terms of impacting the community and also by membership. I’m extremely grateful to God and the community and all of the community partners that helped us stay a cutting edge ministry during the pandemic,” said Herndon.
When asked what makes the church unique, Herndon shared that it’s the connection to the community.
“Our aim, our goal, and our focus is to make an impact in the community when it comes to the socio-economic status of people who have been nestled in the Cobbs Creek community. We work hard to make sure that we’re taking care of the basic needs of humanity,” said Herndon. “And we believe that if we, as a church family, take care of the basic needs of humanity that sometimes go unmet for various reasons, that will be a bridge to help people understand our outreach of faith.”
Two unique and cutting edge programs include the church’s drone program and summer reading enrichment camp.
“We have a drone cadet program for children, ages nine to 16. And then we also have a drone lecture, part 107 program for 16 and older where they can actually get their license for flying drones. The kids learn how to fly, program and make drones,” said Pastor Terrilynn Donnell.
According to Donnell, careers in the drone industry are expected to be in high demand in the foreseeable future.
“We’re trying to get them, [young people] in the area, where they can look at this as a career path possibly. And older children or 16 and older can get their license and they can become a drone pilot and from there, they can get employment. They can start their own business,” said Donnell. “We’re trying to teach them how to be honest with the Lord. And we really brought this to our community under the leadership of Pastor Herndon, because we wanted our Black and brown kids to get the experience.”
The church is working with Aerial Systems and Michael Johnson. They are also anticipating bringing “Philadelphia Drone Soccer” to the church provided by Shari Williams, known as the goddess of drones.
Williams and her husband, State Sen. Anthony Williams, have been attending the Christian Church of Compassion since the pandemic.
“During the pandemic we weren’t able to get out to church like many folks,” said Shari Williams. “We had another church home that we were going to, but we resonated a little bit more with Pastor Herndon.
“We watched church together virtually for about a year,” said Shari of her and her husband. “And then we decided to join the church because we just felt so moved by the sermons, the overall experience and positive things that they were doing in the community. So it was a match made in heaven, and it just feels so wonderful to be able to worship right here in my own community.”
Williams will be introducing “Philadelphia Drone Soccer” this year.
“We’re bringing it to Philadelphia. We’re bringing it right to our church home,” said Williams. “It will fit nicely with the current drone program that they have. We’re just going to add to the program by offering drone soccer. And I think it’s going to be another amazing program that the church has to offer. And so we’re hoping that we engage with not only youth from the church, but also the local community.”
The church’s intensive reading program for the summer will be carried out until the fall
“Children get one-on-one attention paired with intensive reading assessments to find out where they are. Because of the pandemic some of the children have fallen behind in their reading levels. And we’re working really hard to get them to where they’re supposed to be,” said Donnell.
The church has consistently seen a rise in new members and support from the community.
“I’m excited to meet new people who are attending our fellowship for the first time,” said Herndon. “Every Sunday, we are privileged to attract dozens of people who attend the Church of Christian Compassion for the first time and my aim and my goal and my hope is that they feel the love of God when they walk up the sidewalk, and especially when they walk into the doors.”
“I look forward every Sunday to hearing the stories of what it was like to walk into a church and be accepted and loved and not judged and to meet friends and family that they have never met before until they’ve walked into those doors. My heart’s desire is for people to know that the Church of Christian Compassion is in the heart of the community, with the community at heart,” said Herndon.
The church is located at 6121 Cedar Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19143. In-person Sunday service begins at 9 a.m., and the live-stream starts at 8:50 a.m. Teen and children cervices are the second, third, and fourth Sunday at 9 a.m. Bible study is held Tuesday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.