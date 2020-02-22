At some churches, the congregation listen silently as the pastor solemnly delivers a carefully prepared sermon while soft, melodic music from the music ministry plays softly in the background. That’s nice but that’s not how it is at The Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church on Sundays.
At Christlike, the congregation are on their feet, clapping their hands and cheering. The pulpit is seemingly insufficient space for its pastor — the Rev. Gerald Chapman — who spends much of his time preaching in the isles. He periodically selects members off the congregation to assist him in demonstrating points of his sermon. Some times, he will stand on chairs when extra emphasis is needed.
Sunday worship at The Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church at 2901 N. 25th St. is an experience.
“My style as a pastor is engagement,” Chapman said. “If people come and only see and hear you, they don’t get to see the power of God, the enthusiasm, the joy, the same influence that they put on at the Sixers or the Eagles they want you engaged and even if its not there, they pull it up out of them.
Chapman said that this has always been his way of preaching.
“For all the years I’ve been pastoring, 40-something years, I have been this way,” he said.
Chapman came to Philadelphia from Pittsburgh where he says he pastored two churches.
“Then I came here to Philadelphia.” After several strokes, Chapman said he retired, but then he got a phone call.
“I retired and this church came out and said, ‘Can you help us?’ and so, I came out of retirement.”
That was two and a half ago and since that time Chapman says the church has seen some positive results.
“The church has grown tremendously. People have been blessed, choirs, membership, you name it, we’ve advanced in doing the work of the kingdom,” he said. “When I came here, we were pretty much a senior congregation. It was a difficult process, but God began to soften the hearts and change the people and they began to understand that church isn’t what I come to, church is what I do.”
Music, art and culture plays a prominent role at Christlike which has art distributed throughout the church, praise dancing, choirs and other forms of creative expression.
“This is not the church of the ‘50’s. This is the 21st-century church and we have to meet folk where they are. A church without young people is a church that’s dying.”
With this in mind, Christlike provides something for people of nearly every background, age and their various talents and gifts.
“We do it all, fast dance, slow dance, waltz, we do it all,” said Chapman with a laugh.
Beside him every step of the way is his wife, Tonita Chapman, who says the energy and spirit of Christlike is palpable.
“I just want to tell the people to come and join us. We can show you better than we can tell you. You can feel the power of the Spirit moving [here],” Chapman said. “If you come once, you’ll be back.”
Everyone at Christlike has an opportunity to participate and are encouraged to be a part of the church’s activities. One of those whose service the pastor can depend is Brenda Fuller, the church Secretary.
“We had no one, she stayed at the church every day. She volunteered after she retired to work here at the church and she does it because she loves the church,” said Chapman of Fuller. “I could call her any hour of the day and night.”
Fuller, who has been a member of the church for 25 years, said it’s the community, the children, the members and God which keeps her at Christlike and engaged in committed service.
“God brought me here,” Fuller said. “This is my home. I’m home.”
Cynthia Moultrie said she has been a member of Christlike for 30 years and said she began attending with her husband and her father-in-law.
Being Catholic, Moultrie didn’t join for the first 5 years
“I grew up Catholic, so I was still tied to my Catholic Church,” she said. “I felt kind of torn but what convicted me to come was my desire to have a strong relationship with Jesus and the family and friends that I started to develop friendships within this church.”
Deacon Nathaniel Moultrie, agreed with his wife and, although he had family members who were long term members of Christlike, he himself was a Catholic.
“For a long time, we were Catholics until I needed a little more energy and spiritual strength, so I came here, and I found it in Christlike,” he said
Moultrie said that Christlike is a family church where members join with their families.
“We just try to praise God and since Pastor Chapman came, he’s taken our spiritual lives to a different level. He’s trying to have us live that life. He’s teaching us how to deal with the world and carry that cross at the same time,” he said.
“It’s a blessing to have him. We didn’t know what we were getting when we elected him, we really didn’t. It has been an extravaganza ever since he has gotten here,” said Moultrie with a laugh.
Trustee Marla Morris began attending at 14 and says it’s the people who are like family and the teaching which drew her to the church.
“We’re like a family unit here. Some of us have been here 40, 50 years and its family,” she said.
“Our pastor loves the Lord. He’s very energetic, he’s kind and considerate, he loves people and is a good man and a great leader,” said Morris of her pastor.
Beside her was her husband Deacon Edward Morris, who joined the followed his wife to the church one year ago.
“I came here with my life and I’m very happy here,” he said.
Asked what it was that made him make the decision to leave his former church join Christlike, Morris had a simple answer.
“It was the love,” he said. “I felt the warmth of the people here and I felt like I’ve been a member here as long as my wife. It was very loving, very sincere and I love the man of God here. He’s truly an honorable man of God. You can feel his sincerity and his dedication to God’s Word.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.