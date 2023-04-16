On Sunday, April 22, I will be celebrating my 37th year as pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. I give all glory and honor to God for the wonderful opportunity He has given to me to lead this congregation. This year also marks our 135th church anniversary celebration. Bethlehem has a rich history, having gone through oppression, the Great Depression and being bombed, yet God has blessed us in so many bountiful ways.
As I reflect upon my tenure here at Bethlehem, we have been blessed to license and ordain women in the gospel ministry, to ordain men and women as deacons and to carry out the Great Commission. We have adopted an orphanage in Kenya, the Ogada Children’s Home, continually supporting and serving more than 120 children on a monthly basis. We are blessed to have a food pantry, and we have been housing homeless families locally for more than 25 years through Interfaith Housing Alliance, now known as Family Promise.
We have moved from our original site in Penllyn in 2006, to Spring House. We are blessed to have a campus of 10 acres which includes two beautiful homes, our Compassion and Faith Homes, where we will expand the work of the kingdom. In spite of all these blessings, the church has also experienced some hardships and difficulties, yet we continue to seek to do God’s work and will. Bethlehem is a predominately African American church, and because of all the racism and classism in the world, I believe the Lord laid on my heart that we would become a multicultural church, inviting people of all walks of life to become part of this family of God.
Over the last three years, while undergoing the COVID pandemic shutdown, we never closed our doors. We strive to continue to find ways to make the gospel relevant through technology, vision and creativity, especially in times of societal challenge. We seek to imagine ministry in a new and exciting way. I believe with all my heart that God’s church must continue to shine bright in this dark world. With all the things we have accomplished, all glory and honor belong to God, because it is His church.
For the first time in our history, we have an assistant pastor, Reverend Sean Tripline, who has demonstrated his faith and commitment, particularly to our younger generations, with a contemporary worship service every other Monday, known as Movement Monday. We are blessed also to have tremendous leadership from our deacons, deaconesses and trustees, who wholeheartedly support the vision God has given me. I remember the words of my pastor, Reverend Dr. Albert F. Campbell, pastor emeritus of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, who presided at my installation service, he spoke these words, “This is a marriage between pastor and people.” We have truly been blessed by this marriage.
I am also grateful to God for pastors and colleagues who have supported our congregation. We are in the midst of striving to pay off our mortgage in the next five years, with our initiative BAM, “Blessings Are Mounting.” If I sound excited, I am! I owe it all to God. I cannot conclude this article without acknowledging the support of my family, as well as Robert Bogle, CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune.
