On Sunday, April 22, I will be celebrating my 37th year as pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. I give all glory and honor to God for the wonderful opportunity He has given to me to lead this congregation. This year also marks our 135th church anniversary celebration. Bethlehem has a rich history, having gone through oppression, the Great Depression and being bombed, yet God has blessed us in so many bountiful ways.

As I reflect upon my tenure here at Bethlehem, we have been blessed to license and ordain women in the gospel ministry, to ordain men and women as deacons and to carry out the Great Commission. We have adopted an orphanage in Kenya, the Ogada Children’s Home, continually supporting and serving more than 120 children on a monthly basis. We are blessed to have a food pantry, and we have been housing homeless families locally for more than 25 years through Interfaith Housing Alliance, now known as Family Promise.

