Oxford Presbyterian Church
8501 Stenton Ave.
The National Black Presbyterian Caucus Philadelphia Chapter presents a leadership seminar breakfast Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. On Feb. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. the Presbytery of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Black Presbyterian Caucus presents an African American heritage event. For more information, call (215) 247-9487.
The Rev. Jimmie Hawkins, director of the Office of Public Witness of the PC, will be the guest speaker for both events.
Bright Hope Baptist Church
12th St. and Cecil B. Moore Ave.
The 110th church anniversary service will be held Feb. 9 at 10:45 a.m. Several elected officials will be at the service to bring awards and make brief remarks. Bishop Donte Hickman, pastor of Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Darron D. McKinney is pastor. For more information, call (215) 232-6004.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
An Afro-American Spirituals Program featuring bass-baritone soloist Ronald Campbell will be held March 4. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. The Lent service will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, call (215) 757-7800.
