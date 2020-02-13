Sayers Memorial United Methodist Church
61st and Catharine Sts.
A youth explosion will be held Feb. 21. The event will feature the youth expressing themselves through various talents including spoken word, dance, singing, and drama. Information and resources about suicide and gun violence will be provided.
Grace Baptist Church of Germantown
25 W. Johnson St.
An HBCU service will be held Feb. 23 at 10:15 a.m. The theme is “The Importance of Education in Black Religion.” Aaron A. Walton, president of Cheyney University, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear their HBCU paraphernalia. The Rev. Jay Henry Buck Jr. is pastor. For more information, call (215) 438-3215.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
123 Bartram Ave., Lansdowne
The 130th church anniversary service will be held Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ray Taylor of the New Covenant Christian Fellowship Inc. in Chester, Pennsylvania, will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served following the service.
Mount Hebron Baptist Church
1417 Wharton St.
A free community item and clothing giveaway will be held Feb. 25 and Feb. 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be held at 12 p.m. The giveaway will include items for women, men, kids, and the home. Shopping bags and carts are allowed. For more information, call (215) 336-8163.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
An Afro-American Spirituals Program featuring bass-baritone soloist Ronald Campbell will be held March 4. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. The Lent service will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, call (215) 757-7800.
Jones Memorial Baptist Church
20th and Dauphin Sts.
Teaching to Change Lives Inc. presents Women of Wellness This Means War seminar March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Minister Aronissa Harris of St. Philips Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Paul R. Lee is pastor-teacher. For more information, call Arlene Upchurch at (215) 360-2333.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The 73rd church anniversary service will be held March 8 at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Antonio Bennett of New Life Christian Fellowship Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is senior pastor.
On April 4, the ushers will feature an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Franklin Fellowship Hall, Lower Level 1630 N. 52nd Street.
