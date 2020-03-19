Parham Chapel Ministers and Laymens Church
326 S. 52nd St.
A two-night revival will be held March 26-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Chief Apostle Mustafa E. Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland will be the guest speaker. Chief Apostle Claudia H. Boatwright is pastor.
Tenth Memorial Baptist Church
19th and Master Sts.
A family and friends service will be held March 29. Praise and worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11 a.m. The Rev. William B. Moore is pastor. For more information, call (215) 787-2780.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The ushers presents an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble April 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is pastor.
First Baptist Church of Crestmont
1678 Fairview Ave, Willow Grove
The 110th church anniversary celebration will be held April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Mill Manor, 171 Jacksonville Road in Ivyland. The Rev. Lance D. Watson Sr., pastor of Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia will be the guest speaker. Tickets are necessary for the event. The Rev. Jerome F. Coleman Sr. is pastor. For more information, call deaconess Semonne Culver at (215) 470-2681.
Memorial Church of God in Christ
747 Buck Lane, Haverford
New Beginnings COGIC and its pastor The Rev. Joseph A. Conner presents a concert of African American sacred music performed by Marietta Simpson, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, and Julietta Curenton on April 5 at 5 p.m.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
A Good Friday service will be held April 10 at 7 p.m. The service will feature soprano Wendy Hollenbach Hellyer, alto Lenore Kauriga, tenor Justin Gonzalez, and bass Ronald Campbell. The event will also feature combined choirs of Bensalem Presbyterian, Eddington Presbyterian, and Voices of Bucks County.
