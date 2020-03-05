Church of Faith Inc.
772 N. 38th St.
The missionary board presents a clothing giveaway March 13 from 12 to 3 p.m.. The event will have items for women, men, and children. Bishop Claude R. Bames is senior pastor.
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
2800 W. Cheltenham Ave.
The church’s annual men’s health initiative will be held March 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature free and confidential screenings on blood pressure, prostate, cholesterol, BMI, HIV, weight, height, and kidney function. The event will also have a man cave that will include activities like chess, card games, video games, and free barer services. Attendees can bring their prescribed medicines and on-site pharmacists will check your medications for any conflict or unknown side effects. The Rev. Alyn E. Waller is senior pastor.
New Joy Missionary Baptist Church
2314-16 W. Allegheny Ave.
The women’s ministry presents the “Women of Infinite Gratitude” prayer breakfast March 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Rev. Lynette McMillan of New Thankful Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Edward W. Smith is pastor.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road,
Bensalem
A spaghetti dinner will be held March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. A live concert featuring Justin Gonzalez Lenore and Dimitri Kauriga will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
02853 N. 21st St.
The Prayer Band and the Christian Education Department of the church will celebrate their anniversary March 15 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Daly Barnes, pastor of 59th Street Baptist Church with his choir and congregation, will be the the special guests. The Rev. James Ellzy is pastor. For more information, call (215) 226-5862.
African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas
6361 Lancaster Ave.
The Philadelphia Morehouse Alumni Association presents the Morehouse College glee club under the direction of David E. Morrow in concert March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
Berean Presbyterian Church
Broad and Diamond Sts.
The men’s ministry presents 30th annual Berean jazz/blues fest March 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will feature the first lady of blues and jazz Madame Pat Tandy and her all star band. Tickets are necessary for the event. The Rev. Michael J. Evans is pastor. For more information, call Tyrone Ruley at (215) 627-1502 or Carl Holmes at (610) 828-1053.
Parham Chapel Ministers and Laymens Church
326 S. 52nd St.
A two-night revival will be held March 26-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Chief apostle Mustafa E. Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland will be the guest speaker. Chief apostle Claudia H. Boatwright is pastor.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The ushers presents an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble April 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is pastor.
Memorial Church of God in Christ
747 Buck Lane, Haverford
New Beginnings COGIC and their pastor The Rev. Joseph A. Conner presents a concert of African American sacred music performed by Marietta Simpson, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, and Julietta Curenton on April 5 at 5 p.m.
