African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas
6361 Lancaster Ave.
The Philadelphia Morehouse Alumni Association presents the Morehouse College glee club under the direction of David E. Morrow in concert March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
Berean Presbyterian Church
Broad and Diamond Sts.
The men’s ministry presents 30th annual Berean jazz/blues fest March 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will feature the first lady of blues and jazz Madame Pat Tandy and her all star band. Tickets are necessary for the event. The Rev. Michael J. Evans is pastor. For more information, call Tyrone Ruley at (215) 627-1502 or Carl Holmes at (610) 828-1053.
Parham Chapel Ministers and Laymens Church
326 S. 52nd St.
A two-night revival will be held March 26-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Chief apostle Mustafa E. Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland will be the guest speaker. Chief apostle Claudia H. Boatwright is pastor.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The ushers presents an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble April 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is pastor.
Memorial Church of God in Christ
747 Buck Lane, Haverford
New Beginnings COGIC and their pastor The Rev. Joseph A. Conner presents a concert of African American sacred music performed by Marietta Simpson, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, and Julietta Curenton on April 5 at 5 p.m.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
A Good Friday service will be held April 10 at 7 p.m. The service will feature soprano Wendy Hollenbach Hellyer, alto Lenore Kauriga, tenor Justin Gonzalez, and bass Ronald Campbell. The event will also feature combined choirs of Bensalem Presbyterian, Eddington Presbyterian, and Voices of Bucks County.
First Baptist Church of Crestmont
1678 Fairview Ave, Willow Grove
The 110th church anniversary celebration will be held April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Mill Manor, 171 Jacksonville Road in Ivyland, Pennsylvania. The Rev. Lance D. Watson Sr., pastor of Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia will be the guest speaker. Tickets are necessary for the event. The Rev. Jerome F. Coleman Sr. is pastor. For more information, call deaconess Semonne Culver at (215) 470-2681.
