Evergreen Baptist Church
3rd and Market Sts.
Palmyra, N.J.
The 100th church anniversary services will be held March 2 at 7:30 p.m., March 4 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 7:30 p.m., March 8 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Various pastors will be speaking throughout the week. The Rev. Guy Campbell Jr. is pastor. For more information, (856) 829-9429.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
An Afro-American Spirituals Program featuring bass-baritone soloist Ronald Campbell will be held March 4. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. The Lent service will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, call (215) 757-7800.
Jones Memorial Baptist Church
20th and Dauphin Sts.
Teaching to Change Lives Inc. presents Women of Wellness This Means War seminar March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Minister Aronissa Harris of St. Philips Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Paul R. Lee is pastor-teacher. For more information, call Arlene Upchurch at (215) 360-2333.
Bensalem AME Church
215 S. Pine St., Langhorne
An event showing the Harriet Tubman movie featuring local contributors will be held March 7 at 12 p.m. Lunch will be served during the event. Tickets are necessary. The Rev. Ethel Moore is pastor.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The 73rd church anniversary service will be held March 8 at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Antonio Bennett of New Life Christian Fellowship Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is senior pastor.On April 4, the ushers will feature an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Franklin Fellowship Hall, Lower Level 1630 N. 52nd Street.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Rt 70 E and Westgate Dr.
Cherry Hill, N.J.
The Marian Anderson Music Guild presents a Black History concert featuring Lourin Plant, Edra Chandler, Lore Constantine, and Ronald Campbell March 7 at 4 p.m. Admission is required for the event.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road,
Bensalem
A spaghetti dinner will be held March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. A live concert featuring Justin Gonzalez Lenore and Dimitri Kauriga will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas
6361 Lancaster Ave.
The Philadelphia Morehouse Alumni Association presents the Morehouse College glee club under the direction of David E. Morrow in concert March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
Berean Presbyterian Church
Broad and Diamond Sts.
The men’s ministry presents 30th annual Berean jazz/blues fest March 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will feature the first lady of blues and jazz Madame Pat Tandy and her all star band. Tickets are necessary for the event. The Rev. Michael J. Evans is pastor. For more information, call Tyrone Ruley at (215) 627-1502 or Carl Holmes at (610) 828-1053.
Memorial Church of God in Christ
747 Buck Lane, Haverford
New Beginnings COGIC and their pastor The Rev. Joseph A. Conner presents a concert of African American sacred music performed by Marietta Simpson, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, and Julietta Curenton on April 5 at 5 p.m.
