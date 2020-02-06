Oak Grove Baptist Church
2853 N. 21st St.
The #2 choir of the church presents their annual Afrocentric awareness service in celebration of Black History Month Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. The male chorus of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Rev. James Ellzy is pastor. For more information, call (215) 226-5862.
The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas
6361 Lancaster Ave.
A service celebrating the life and ministry of The Rev. Absalom Jones will be held Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Eric Lewis Williams, curator of religion of the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C., will be the special guest. The Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw is rector. For more information, call (215) 473-3065.
Sayers Memorial United Methodist Church
61st and Catharine Sts.
A youth explosion will be held Feb. 21. The event will feature the youth expressing themselves through various talents including spoken word, dance, singing, and drama. Information and resources about suicide and gun violence will be provided.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
An Afro-American Spirituals Program featuring bass-baritone soloist Ronald Campbell will be held March 4. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. The Lent service will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, call (215) 757-7800.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The 73rd church anniversary service will be held March 8 at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Antonio Bennett of New Life Christian Fellowship Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is senior pastor.
On April 4, the ushers will feature an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Franklin Fellowship Hall, Lower Level 1630 N. 52nd Street.
Good Samaritan Baptist Church
6148-50 Lansdowne Ave.
The ushers anniversary will be held Feb. 16. at 3 p.m. Bishop Curtis Miller of Paradise Emmanuel Baptist Church will be the speaker.
On Feb. 23, the annual Black History Service will be held at 3 p.m.
