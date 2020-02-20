Mount Hebron Baptist Church
1417 Wharton St.
A free community item and clothing giveaway will be held Feb. 25 and Feb. 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be held at 12 p.m. The giveaway will include items for women, men, kids, and the home. Shopping bags and carts are allowed. For more information, call (215) 336-8163.
Evergreen Baptist Church
3rd and Market Sts.
Palmyra, New Jersey
The 100th church anniversary services will be held March 2 at 7:30 p.m., March 4 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 7:30 p.m., March 8 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Various pastors will be speaking throughout the week. The Rev. Guy Campbell Jr. is pastor. For more information, (856) 829-9429.
Bensalem Presbyterian Church
2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem
An Afro-American Spirituals Program featuring bass-baritone soloist Ronald Campbell will be held March 4. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. The Lent service will be held at 7 p.m. For more information, call (215) 757-7800.
Jones Memorial Baptist Church
20th and Dauphin Sts.
Teaching to Change Lives Inc. presents Women of Wellness This Means War seminar March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Minister Aronissa Harris of St. Philips Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Paul R. Lee is pastor-teacher. For more information, call Arlene Upchurch at (215) 360-2333.
Bensalem AME Church
215 S. Pine St. Langhorne
An event showing the Harriet Tubman movie featuring local contributors will be held March 7 at 12 p.m. Lunch will be served during the event. Tickets are necessary. The Rev. Ethel Moore is pastor.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
499 Rt 70 E and Westgate Dr.
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
The Marian Anderson Music Guild presents a Black History concert featuring Lourin Plant, Edra Chandler, Lore Constantine, and Ronald Campbell March 7 at 4 p.m. Admission is required for the event.
Millennium Baptist Church
1630 N. 52nd St.
The 73rd church anniversary service will be held March 8 at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Antonio Bennett of New Life Christian Fellowship Baptist Church will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Tracy G. Mallory is senior pastor.
On April 4, the ushers will feature an afternoon Jazz Festival featuring The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Franklin Fellowship Hall, Lower Level 1630 N. 52nd Street.
African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas
6361 Lancaster Ave.
The Philadelphia Morehouse Alumni Association presents the Morehouse College glee club under the direction of David E. Morrow in concert March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are necessary for the event.
