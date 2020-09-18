The Rev. G. Lamar Stewart celebrated his 10th anniversary as pastor of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday.
“It’s been an amazing journey and it doesn’t feel like 10 years and I’m excited for the next leg of the journey,” Stewart said. “I’m pastoring now through some very difficult times, whether it’s police brutality or misconduct, social injustice, gun violence in the city of Philadelphia. Trying to respond to the needs of the church and the community has come with challenges but all good challenges, so it’s a privilege to pastor.”
According to Stewart’s pastoral bio, his leadership has resulted in an additional 250 members, dozens of family and community oriented ministries and monthly evangelism and outreach efforts.
But for some of Taylor Memorial’s members, Stewart’s hands-on and relatable approach to ministering people is one of his most striking characteristics.
Alicia Smith, a member for a little more than nine years described Stewart as a pastor that connects with people on an elementary level.
“He’s done a great job of allowing people to see him as a human being with his own challenges and struggles. Sometimes he shares these openly for people who are struggling through life,” said Smith.
“He has done that in a way that doesn’t diminish his position. I think he’s made himself relatable and it becomes something of interest to a generation that has lost touch with the church.”
Smith said she especially saw this side of Stewart as she was healing from the end of a long-termrelationship that she thought would have resulted in marriage.
“It came to a very unexpected and painful end and I was struggling. [Stewart] said ‘let’s meet up so we can talk.’ He gave me, as a man, his honest opinion. He said, ‘I want to sit and talk to you from a male perspective.’ He was honest, raw, shocking. I appreciated it and didn’t know that’s what I needed but I needed it.”
Darien Shuler, a deacon, and a member for five years, shared a similar view.
“His heart for the people — that really drew me to him. We have now become very close. He’s my friend and I look up to him,” said Shuler.
“He has pushed me past some of the fear I had when it comes to being a leader myself, not only as a deacon but becoming engaged in community outreach.”
Shuler explained that during the time leading to up to his ordination as a deacon, he was diagnosed with oral cancer and could not fulfill the “catechism” required to be ordained. Nevertheless, on the day of the ordination, Stewart called him up to be confirmed.
“We were already in deacon training, so during the time that my surgery took place, it was right after he announced we were going through catechisms of being ordained. I was disappointed because I knew I wasn’t going to be finished surgery and be ordained,” Shuler said. “By the time the ordination took place, I was able to attend [the] service.[And] at the end he said, ‘Although, we all had to go through a test…there was one who had his own test of faith.’ It was me and he called me up to be ordained. I was just overwhelmed. It was an emotional day.”
Throughout his time at Taylor Memorial, Stewart has worked as a public servant, including four years as a Philadelphia Police Department patrolman and divisional community relations officer.
Even as a 2015 Department of Justice reporton the PPD noted that “the Black community is disproportionately impacted by extreme violence involving the police,” Stewart said he has no regrets serving simultaneously as a man of the cloth and as one enforcing the law.
Former PPD Deputy Commissioner Denise Turpin, who Stewart called a mentor, said she saw it as a good fit, pointing to community service programs he initiated as evidence.
One of the programs, Turning A New Corner, brought employers and job resources to some of the most active corners in the city.
“He never worked for me directly, but I know some of the impact within the community. He started, at the request of some of the inspectors, to work with the young men in the community who had prior records or were identified as being problematic at one point,” Turpin said. “He brought that more human component — that the public doesn’t think we have — but we do, directly to the people in the community and they recognized and appreciate that.”
Deacon Shuler, a returned citizen, said a few months into visiting Taylor Memorial, he didn’t know Stewart was a police officer and admits he was skeptical when he found out.
“In the beginning, I didn’t know he was a police officer and when I found out, I did have some skepticism but I was already drawn to him spiritually. I can’t say how I would have felt if I’d known he was a police officer before meeting him in person. I don’t know if that would have been a deal breaker because I do have a poor history with the police,” Shuler said. “But he didn’t come off as a police officer, he doesn’t come off as coppish. He was able to separate him, the Black man, the pastor, from the uniform.”
Stewart left the PPD in 2019 and began work in the District Attorney’s office as the Chief of the Community Engagement Unit and a Philadelphia County Detective, a role he says “is an opportunity to take work I was doing at the police department to the next level.”
Part of this work includes hosting a regular one-stop job and resource hub that offers wellness, mental health, housing and career resources, among other services.
One of Stewart’s colleagues in the city’s justice system, Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, said even though they work on opposite sides of the law, she and Stewart have found common ground in addressing systemic injustice.
“I haven’t seen too many officers willing to put themselves out there that way. He is definitely more of the visible ones,” Grey said. “I’m very focused on community building and he is too. We often are able to have a lot of collaboration around community organizing and making sure the community has agency in some of the decisions that are made in our justice system.”
On the Sunday celebration of Stewart’s anniversary, the congregation held a surprise social distancing caravan, with members driving by, sending well-wishes and thank yous. There were also two socially distanced worship services, with sermons from the Rev. Lonnie Herndon of the Church of Christian Compassion and the Rev. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Waller, Stewart’s spiritual father, described Stewart as one that has had a spirit for ministry from an early age. Stewart grew up listening to Waller’s sermons when he was a youth pastor, even known to sneak from his home church to hear the elder preach.
“He has come a long way and he’s had the challenges of what it takes to become a pastor and what it takes to become a part of the heart of the people. I’ve watched him wrestle with that,” Waller said. “One of the challenges is his being able to do this, be a [public servant] but also get the resident schooling that is necessary.
“Like anybody else, the pastor is a professional and there is an expectation of an education that we are still looking for him to get on that. But in spite of that, he is amazingly deep in this theological reflection. And like anybody else, he has suffered the growing pains that come sometimes with notoriety. We all have our bumps and bruises and he has survived all of it.”
Waller added that to continue to be effective in the ministry, for decades to come, Stewart must focus on the importance of the church.
“Now that he is pastor, he needs to really understand, believe and accept that the church is important. He’s got a lot of things pulling at him and he’s at the age and ability where he can do a number of different things,” he said. “For our community to survive, there’s going to need to be strong churches. I view him as the next wave of influential leaders in this city. He has to remember that the church is important and that he is a part of the leadership.”
