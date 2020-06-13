When the world goes absolutely crazy, what do you do? When your life is in absolute chaos, how do you handle it? When nothing makes any sense, where do you find clarity amidst confusion? When there is madness all around you, where do you seek sanity? It has become apparent to me that the only thing that has to happen to bring chaos and confusion into your life is to allow some distance between you and God. A factoid regarding this is simply seek something other than the kingdom first. You want to deal with crazy. Just say hello world. We’re looking at it right now.
I confess that there have been many an occasion that I’ve found myself lost and like the Israelites wandering in the desert. With all that’s going on in today’s world, it’s not that hard to do. A Christian life is not a dull or boring existence. But a real faith walk will require some consistency. As a minister friend once told me, being a Christian is a full-time job. You don’t get the summer off. There is no Spring Break. Do not misunderstand me. No! You don’t get nights and weekends off. You can never get too comfortable with how well you think you’re doing God’s will. The reason I bring any of this up is, the devil is ever vigilant. When you’re dog tired, he’s got a bed for you to sleep in. When you’re thirsty, he has the perfect thing to quench it. When you lose focus, guess who has the right game to fill your imagination and temporary desires? If you’re not careful, you will wake up one day thinking you’re close to God, only to find yourself ‘hangin’ with Satan as your sidekick.
I believe the good news is that once God gets your attention, He has His ways of letting you know it’s time to get busy and refocus. For me it was Psalm 23; You know the part that says, “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for you are with me?” This passage came to me at a time when chaos reigned and confusion was creeping in. Once you find the Lord, some things that once ruled your life can seem so trivial. So when I found myself drifting, God came knocking and reminded me of who I am via Psalm 23. It was the “with me” part that hit home. When I looked around, God wasn’t with me. I let Him fall by the wayside and you can guess who was more than willing to ride shotgun. Like I said, God has a way of letting me and the devil know when somebody is in His seat and I got news for you. He ain’t having it.
I found myself on my face praying, wondering what in the Heaven was going on. I thought I was okay until I realized my emphasis was on “I.” It was killing me. I’d forgotten Psalm 22. “All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of nations will bow down before Him; for dominion belongs to the Lord and He rules over nations.” Right! Immediately I began to close that gap between me and God. Once again, I submitted everything I have and everything I own to Him. It’s His and I am blessed to know that basic truth because of the sacrifice of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. At that moment in the past and when I need to remind myself now and, in the future, my God is able. And so is yours. Please be safe.
May God Bless and Keep you Always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.