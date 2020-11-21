I believe I had a revelation about “The Word.” It was just the result of my mind wondering about John 1:1-2. “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” How about that for a definition of the Lord. God is love notwithstanding, I found it quite illuminating that this definition is referenced on numerous occasions throughout scripture.
My revelation is based on the simplest of insights that just make so much sense to me. The association between the tongue and The Word seemingly confirms the innate power and existence of God. How so?
The tongue a.k.a. The Word has the power to heal, the power to kill, to uplift and save, as well as to condemn and destroy. After all, the Bible tells us that God “spoke” us into existence with the utterance of one simple phrase; Let there be light.” In my limited mental capacity, I can think of a lot of other ways to describe God. Omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent being come to mind. But the revelation of which I speak puts a different perspective in play.
At a very important Pentecost, ‘They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them.” Acts 2:3. Hear this. “The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the One and only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. It’s this truth that I’m talking about. How many of you have been destroyed by a comment? How many of you have had your attitude change because of a compliment.? How many of you have been uplifted and inspired by words or better yet, how many of you have used words to inspire or uplift? How many have used words to condemn and destroy?
Remember, faith comes by hearing? We go to church to hear a word. The gospel of Jesus Christ is characterized as “good news” and our witness is to spread the truth by word and deed. Please recognize that our own power rests in the use of our tongues. Our entire existence revolves around an understanding that we are made in God’s image and therefore accept our part in the truth of His Word, in Him being first and last and forever Word; and our being an extension of that Word.
What if you knew and internalized that the words that come out of your mouth come directly from God? What if you understood the real spiritual nature of words.? To use them unwisely is to sin against God and man. On the other hand, to use them wisely lovingly, charitably and humbly is to act according to the will of God. For me this revelation is truly a blessing because it lets me know I have a choice. I have to break some bad habits but I do have a choice when it comes to using the blessing of words to convey what is in my heart and spirit, and using them to manipulate and malign.
This is powerful stuff and why not. The Bible is consistently clear on this. “…Warn them before God against quarreling about words; it is of no value and only ruins those who listen. Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the Word of truth.” Timothy 14:16. The Word created me. The Word saved me. Now it’s my turn.
May God bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.