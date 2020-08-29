Okay, so what’s the point? I mean salvation and born again and new life and love thy neighbor, all of these principles, what do they actually mean?
When all is said and done, particularly now when the world makes so little sense, what is life all about?
One of the revelations about being delivered is recognizing the precious nature of existence. I believe I exist at the absolute whim of God. That whim, I know stems from God’s unconditional, absolute and explicit love for me. “God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son…” John 3:16. My job, I believe, is to reciprocate and love Him and you in kind. A so-called great philosopher once expounded, “I think therefore I am.”
I believe I am, simply because God said so. I am because He is. You know, like when you were little and someone disputed your word and your only response was “Uh Huh! It’s true because my mama or my daddy said so.” That was it. Regardless of whatever other nonsense was spoken at you, the truth rested comfortably in your parents’ word. That word we would defend unconditionally, because we knew its foundation to be anchored in love for us.
So here we are, living and breathing creatures in the universe. I submit to you that God’s word about us is pure. Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 says it simple enough. “Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.”
Okay, fear God and keep his commandments. Mom used to say, “Be home by eleven. Do what I tell you and we’ll get along just fine.”
In many ways God tells us over and over again such simple truths. Yet, we continue to forget them, relying less on the concept of delayed (yet eternal) gratification and more in favor of instant ‘I-want-it-now-pleasure.’ The world offers finite fragile flesh, while the Lord delivers infinite and tangible spirituality. I don’t know if I’ve heard a minister preach this or if it’s my own notion that heaven is one big “now.”
Existence in heaven knows no boundaries of time; no past, no future, just now. Time will be measured in eternity and not in minutes, hours or days. That revelation alone should shake many of us up. I know it does me to recognize that even if I don’t know or do not truly understand it all, it’s got to be true because my Daddy said so.
Therefore, time as I know it will not exist upon my death. Consciousness as I know it will also not exist upon death. Existence as I know it will not be what I think it is but, “my eternity”, “my nowness”, “my amness” will be in direct relation to the Alpha and the Omega’s love for me.
At times it’s quite unimaginable to try to comprehend God, but Jesus on the other hand is Lord. He is Man. Jesus is me and I am Him. That’s my reality and following God’s commandments is my map. Can you spell right relationship with God? Can you say I am because He said so?
It’s so simple, it’s mind boggling. This love thing is contagious and may you and I never recover from its infectious splendor. In the moment of death will I know the essence of how much God loves me? I just want to be given the eternal opportunity to love Him back. At least here on earth, I know how. I just gotta love you.
May God Bless and keep you always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.