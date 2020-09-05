I have, at times, talked a little about, “faith walk” and it dawned on me that I have also questioned just what that meant. Maybe you can explain it better than me and know that I’m not trying to be funny.
I’m being real and just want to gain and give more perspective on what many have told me, I went through. Some claimed to see a transformation in me as I have come to Christ.
Others have said, “As you go through this walk.”
Obviously, I’ve used the term myself when trying to explain my different views of the world as seen through a new pair of spiritualized eyes. The whole experience has been and continues to be extremely dynamic. I’m just curious about the ‘walk’ reference.
I suppose when you think about it, many in the bible had the truth revealed to them on a walk or, on a journey. God has seen fit to communicate with many a saint while they were going from one place to another, or, even though the spiritual travel of a dream. It’s a simple enough analogy.
What is more meaningful than a walk or a trip with someone whom you respect, admire, love, or can learn something from? One of my most memorable things to do was to go for a walk with my children when they were toddlers.
There was something about them discovering and exploring the world around them with absolutely no fear because they knew I was there. Today, I can go anywhere with my wife. It really is the journey and not the destination for me.
Have you ever experienced this? Have you ever gone somewhere walking and talking with someone you were totally in sync with? That might be why people refer to discovering God as “walking in faith.” Some people refer to it as being led.
Factually stated, the effort to get closer to God requires movement. I think the walking analogy is merely a human endeavor trying to speak to going in a spiritual direction.
The best example is of course Enoch. “Enoch walked with God; then he was no more because God took him away.” Genesis 5:24. What a blessed way to go. The bible talks of walking humbly, walking in the light, walking with the wise, walking in counsel, walking together, and walking on water. The point seems to be that the Christian life is a journey; one in which we want to share with God, one in which we talk and if we’re truly blessed, He will listen.
The search for salvation is a spiritual journey; one which can best be described as taking the first step towards truth. Once taken, your life changes forever. You change. I know I did. So I guess this faith walk thing is merely a public or in some cases a private acknowledgment that one is letting God order your steps in this, His world. If you do this, God will lead you right to Him.
“When Jesus spoke again to the people, He said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’” (John 8:12)
So when you get up in the morning, think about this and let God order your steps. Make a deliberate effort to listen and hear where God is telling you to go, or not to go. They say faith comes by hearing.
What better way to hear than by taking a stroll with the Lord tomorrow. Make a concerted attempt and see where God leads you. He has been known to show up in the oddest places and you will see Him in the strangest faces. Give it a try and know this.
If you are seeking Him, He is very easy to find. All it takes is that first baby step.
May God bless and keep you always.
