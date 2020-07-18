The Rev. Edward Sparkman, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, advises members of the community to hold onto two key words as they navigate through challenging times. “But God”, he said, is the answer to finding peace as they face adversity and now a global health crisis.
“I want to tell everyone today, that it is not over until God says it’s over,” Sparkman said.
Sparkman leads Shiloh Baptist Church located at 2020 Christian Street. Due to restrictions put in place to flatten the transmission of COVID-19, Sparkman now delivers his services virtually from his home.
“It has been great because once we started our virtual services on Facebook page and through our conference calls a lot of our members were excited just to be able to join,” Sparkman said. “That’s been a blessing because almost all of our members have either a telephone or they have Facebook or they can get access on a Firestick and watch right on the television.”
Shiloh Baptist Church has a membership of about 60 people. However, since moving into the digital space Sparkman has seen sign-ons of about two to three hundred on Sunday mornings.
“Service starts at 11 a.m. every Sunday and usually ends around quarter to twelve,” Sparkman said. “It is a little shorter than usual because we don’t have all of the announcements and stuff like that, but it still has been a blessing.”
‘But God’ was the theme of last week’s Sunday’s service.
“Nobody can help us but God. God is still working through our most difficult times,” Sparkman said. “God has already made a way out of no way. What we have to do is learn how to walk through the door by faith and stop looking through the keyhole.”
After opening with a song from his two daughters whom he is sheltering in place with, the pastor reflected upon and read from Romans 8:28-30. His message rings consistently with those keywords, “But God.”
Sparkman delivered words of hope and encouragement.
“One of the things that is so important — and I express this every Sunday morning — is that God has a start date and he has an end date,” he said. “Let’s look forward to the end date of this crisis and let’s stop talking about the ongoing crisis and I encourage people to realize that we are going to make it through this.”
Though they have not officially opened up the church building, Sparkman uses the vestibule and lobby area for people to pick up the food boxes.
“We had an opportunity to be one of the distributors of the fruit and vegetable boxes,” Sparkman said. “Initially it started in June, and was supposed to end in June, and then continued through July and now it is supposed to go all the way into August.”
Shiloh was contacted by SOSNA the South of South Neighborhood Association, one of its community partners.
As a service to the community the church has several community partners in which they allow to have meetings and events at no charge.
“We allow community meetings for different groups and do not charge a few for space. We just ask for donations to cover the maintenance,” Sparkman said. “We also sponsor a MLK Day legal seminar with the Bar Association. They volunteer their services and you can come in to ask any questions and get any answers free of charge and then we try to sponsor other events.”
Sparkman, an attorney, conducts wills and trust seminars.
“These services are more of an outreach and an end reach. That’s what we call it now an outreach to end reach,” Sparkman said.
Again, some programming had to stop because of the shelter in place restrictions and social distancing requirements.
“One thing that was troubling a lot of the members was how the news media was reporting that the churches were closed,” he said. “Well the churches never closed the buildings closed, but the body was always open and once we started the virtual services people were like wait a minute that’s church online , that’s church on television. Our sick members especially, were like wow, I didn’t know we could do that.
“I always say see what comes out of what God allows. It is not always negative. We plan to continue the virtual sermons even when we get back into the building. That is definite. Everything bad and good is in his will and will work out.Even when it seems like everything else has failed sometimes you have to encourage yourself
Instead of using those words why us , say but God.”
