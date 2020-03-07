Founded in the 1930’s during the Great Depression, Second Antioch Baptist Church at 912 N. 41st St. in West Philadelphia has a long legacy of service which includes not only their members but extends to the community as well.
If you’re thinking of paying this church a visit, you should know that those who go to Second Antioch tend to stay and the people who stay tend to get very engaged in its activities. You might be there longer than you originally intended.
Members of the church say that Second Antioch has a friendly and welcoming congregation consisting largely of elders, most of whom have been members for decades. There is also a growing number of youth who actively participate in activities.
Along with spirit-filled worship and biblical teachings, the church also has a host of other programs and services, including a library.
“We do a lot of community service within the area. We have three tenets, evangelizing, edifying and we’re also exalting the savior so that’s our three E’s that we use as the tenets of the church,” said Second Antioch Pastor Joe. E. Nock. “We have a lot of active members that do a lot in the community. It’s a very loving congregation, a family congregation, and we’ve been around for 90 years.”
It’s also a very busy and dynamic church whose activities consistently spill out into the community.
“Some of the unique things that we have at the church that are not in a lot of churches, we actually have an entire library that helps with the literacy program that we have,” he said.
The library at Second Antioch is maintained by Janice Berrian who is a retired librarian who worked at John Bartram High School.
“It [the books] are also catalogued online,” he said.
Oh, there’s more.
“We have a coding class on Saturdays for grades 5 to adults and we offer that every week on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., he said.”
Then there are some intergenerational fellowships and activities. Currently the younger members of the church are meeting with the elders to instruct them on how to use the features of their smart phones, i-Phones, i-Pads and other personal devices.
“It gives them a chance to have that intergenerational fellowship and also a chance to help the people who got these smart phones that are smarter than we are,” said Nock with a laugh.
The church also conducts college tours twice a year where students get to tour various institutions of higher learning. This year the college tour will consist of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There’s also college prep, tutoring and mentoring for students and youth at the church.
Learning is difficult on a hungry stomach so Second Antioch also addresses this need as well.
“Instead of having the weekly soup kitchen during the day, we decided that from 6 – 6:45 p.m. anyone from the community who wants to come can come for a free meal,” Nock said. There is a Bible study following the meal, but Nock said that there is no obligation for anyone receiving a meal to attend Bible study.
Some members of Second Antioch, like Geneva McCullers, have attended the church their entire lives.
“If I tell you that I have been here 84 years, I’d be telling you my age. I’ve been here all of my life. My mother was carrying me when she joined the church,” McCullers said. “First of all, it’s a family church and we get to know each other, and we love one another,.
“As time went on there have been changes in leadership but at the present time, we have one of the best [pastors] and I think that’s what keeps us flowing and keeps us coming because he’s a person that loves people.”
McCullers isn’t the only one to have been brought to the church as an infant. Deborah Fulmore was also brought to the church as a child with her mother.
“My mother came here in 1952, I believe, and you have to go where your mother goes,” Fulmore said. “Second Antioch has been a church that welcomes you and you can always walk here. You don’t have any trouble getting to church and the atmosphere is very becoming, they’re welcoming.”
And as for activities, there’s no shortage of things to do at the church.
“You have things for teenagers and for the adults and anytime that anyone need anything, any time during the day, they’re welcomed,” Fulmore said.
They weren’t alone:
“I was born in this church, but I’ve been an official member since 1954,” said Berrian. “I think it’s the family atmosphere.
“I was a school librarian and this particular neighborhood where our church sits doesn’t have a public library and the schools in the neighbor also, unfortunately Philadelphia probably has the worst record as far as schools libraries are concerned because they’ve shuttered, closed down most of their libraries.”
The library was established in 2000 and Fulmore says the pastor places great emphasis on education especially for the youth in the church.
“We’re an aging congregation and you can tell by me and others that we’ve been here for awhile but we’re a loving congregation. Once you join, you may leave but you are always a member of our church,” said Fulmore with a laugh.
“We have lots of people who come back, who visit us, and I think its because of the loving atmosphere that is here, the encouraging atmosphere here. People are not strangers here. You may come in as strangers, but you won’t walk out a stranger. People will know you and when they see you again, they will recognize you.”
