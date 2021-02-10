The work of a retirement community, its staff and a Haitian church have made living in Olney a little easier.
During the first few months of 2020, God's Church by the Faith of Philadelphia, a Haitian church located at 200 Tabor Road, continued its mission of providing food for the community. However once the pandemic hit, the church's resources became scarce. As a result, the church had to stop its outreach.
Despite the community need for food, the church's outreach remained closed until a resident of Foulkeways at Gwynedd, Carolyn Schodt, found out about the food distribution shut down.
“Over the past six years that I lived here at Foulkeways, I came to know many of the staff that are Haitain,”Schodt said. “I was aware of when the hurricane wiped out Haiti a few years ago and when that happened I had got a giant map of Haiti, spread it out in the cafeteria area and asked the staff to take a sticker and place the sticker where their family was.
“So many of them placed the sticker where the hurricane completely wiped out and demolished the area.”
According to Schodt, despite having the desire to help, there was not much the residents could do. At retirement centers, nursing homes and other institutions where care is provided, there is a practice that does not allow residents to give tips or financial gifts to the staff. In response, many residents donated to organizations such as the Red Cross or Doctors Without Borders just to try and do something.
In November 2020, Schodt ran into one of the staff workers who took care of her husband before he passed in April. Extremely appreciative of the care he received, Schodt wanted to express her gratitude.
“I ran into her outside and thanked her," Schodt said. "I was very appreciative to her. I also knew that there were many people out of work and that churches are often providing meals so I asked her how her church was doing.
“I asked if they made food and she said, 'Yes we used to, but we had to stop.' I asked if her church needed food and she said yes, so I asked if I could come to the church and she said of course.”
Schodt found out the church used to be a food distribution point for the Philadelphia SHARE program. When the pandemic hit, the organization had to reorganize its efforts to helping the elderly, children and people who were unable to go out to the grocery store.
The church was no longer able to receive deliveries to help the community as it had done for the past 10 years.
To help the church, the community and to continue to show her gratitude, Schodt and many other residents at Foulkeways raised $3,000 to restart the church food program and keep it running until around Easter.
“The group of residents and I all knew that hunger was a huge problem especially for people out of work and low-income households,” Schodt said. “It was a big problem so it was great that we could be a part of something direct, helpful and immediate.”
For the Rev. Ednor Antoine, the help that the residents provided was needed.
“It was very helpful what the Foulkeways residents did,” Antoine said. “Once the SHARE program stopped there were even more people in the community that needed help. This has been very helpful.”
