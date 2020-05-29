With Pennsylvania under an executive order banning groups of 10 or more, many Philadelphia area churches are live streaming Sunday service.

Please send name of church, name of pastor, website address and time of live stream to dbell@phillytrib.com to be included on the list.

The list:Live Stream Church Directory

Bethlehem Baptist Church

9:00 AM Sunday Service

Rev. Charles Quann, Pastor

bbc4christ.org

Dare to Imagine Church

9 & 11 a.m. Sunday Services

Rev. Kevin Johnson, Pastor d2ic.org

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. Alyn Waller, Pastor

Enontab.org

Salem Baptist Church

8:45 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Pastor

sbcabington.org

White Rock Baptist Church

10 a.m. Sunday Service

Rev. Dr. William J. Shaw, Pastor http://www.facebook.com/WhiteRockBaptist

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

Rev. James R. Edlow. Sr.

11 a.m. Sunday Service

www.ffbc2101.org

Canaan Baptist Church

9:15 a.m . | Rev. Dr. Derick Brennan. Pastor

www.canaanbaptistchurch.org.

Greater White Rock Baptist Church

Rev. George L. Blount Jr.

10 a.m. Sunday Service www.Facebook.com/TheRockphilly

Holy Ghost Headquarters

Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr.

11 a.m. Sunday Service

https://www.facebook.com/HGHPHILLY

