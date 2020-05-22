With Pennsylvania under an executive order banning groups of 10 or more, many Philadelphia area churches are live streaming Sunday service.
Please send name of church, name of pastor, website address and time of live stream to dbell@phillytrib.com to be included on the list.
The list:Live Stream Church Directory
Bethlehem Baptist Church
9:00 AM Sunday Service
Rev. Charles Quann, Pastor
Dare to Imagine Church
9 & 11 a.m. Sunday Services
Rev. Kevin Johnson, Pastor d2ic.org
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday Service
Rev. Alyn Waller, Pastor
Salem Baptist Church
8:45 a.m. Sunday Service
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Pastor
White Rock Baptist Church
10 a.m. Sunday Service
Rev. Dr. William J. Shaw, Pastor http://www.facebook.com/WhiteRockBaptist
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church
Rev. James R. Edlow. Sr.
11 a.m. Sunday Service
Canaan Baptist Church
9:15 a.m . | Rev. Dr. Derick Brennan. Pastor
Greater White Rock Baptist Church
Rev. George L. Blount Jr.
10 a.m. Sunday Service www.Facebook.com/TheRockphilly
Holy Ghost Headquarters
Apostle Mark Hatcher Sr.
11 a.m. Sunday Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.