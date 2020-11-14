God has given gifts to those He has created. All of us have been blessed by God with talents and gifts that enhance the lives of others. As African Americans, our gifts have not always been recognized. In far too many cases, there are those who look at us as if we have very little to offer, but the reality is that God has not only given each of us gifts, but we have been blessed with some extraordinary gifts that have changed the course of this world. Our children should know they are unique gifts of God, that Black Lives Matter, and that we have made extraordinary contributions to every phase and facet of life, including politics, education, history, the arts, sports, journalism, and the medical field. Many of those gifts have been hidden, and every day we are discovering some of those hidden gifts.
The name of Dr. Frank E. Boston, an African American, is a gift to the world. Dr. Francis Jeyaraj and George Whitehair, residents of Montgomery County, are working tirelessly to ensure our state and nation recognize the contributions of Dr. Frank Boston.
Dr. Boston was born in 1891, was educated and raised in Philadelphia, graduated from Lincoln University, and began his medical internship at Roosevelt Hospital. He was a surgeon at Mercy Hospital and then opened his own medical practice in Lansdale.
Dr. Boston also proudly served in the military. When World War I broke out, he answered the call for physicians and served as one of the “Buffalo Soldiers.” He later served in France, with the rank of Captain, and ended his service as a Major. After the war, he returned to Philadelphia and settled in Lansdale where he opened the Elm Terrace Hospital in 1954, which was later renamed North Penn Hospital, and has now become part of Abington Jefferson Health System.
He was truly an amazing man with gifts. He received numerous awards and was recognized as a prominent physician, yet in 2020, countless people have never heard his name or know little about him.
Efforts are under way to give him a prominent place in Jefferson Hospital and throughout Montgomery County, our state, and nation. He is someone we have every right to be proud of, a strong, gifted African American. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Abington Hospital, led by Reverend Dr. Bruce Petty, pastor of First Baptist Church of Huntingdon Valley, has been a major force in leading the efforts to honor Dr. Boston with the recognition he so richly deserves.
As an African American, I know that Dr. Boston is just one of the many hidden names that have been buried. If there was ever a time, it is now. This nation needs to know that we have been and continue to make contributions to our country. We can never allow anyone take away or displace our rich heritage. We are a great people, and we serve a great God. We have every reason to be proud of who we are and what God has endowed us with.
Place the name of Dr. Frank Boston in your heart and give God thanks for his life. We are using our gifts every day to make this world a better place. I believe today, there are men and women of color working feverishly to find a vaccine as we deal with Covid-19. We will not allow our story to go untold or have someone else tell our story; we must tell our own story, and that is why the black press is so valuable. The Philadelphia Tribune is constantly revealing the names of countless African Americans who are making contributions that have been hidden. Just several days ago, The Philadelphia Tribune saluted The Most Influential African Americans in our city and suburbs. Many of those names have been hidden from the press and the news media, but we know who they are, and God knows who they are.
It is so inspiring to read the life and legacy of men like Dr. Frank Boston. His life is a testimony to what we can achieve when we know who we are and whose we are. Our Creator, God, has made us in His own image, gifted and blessed. We are somebody. We are children of the Most High God. Let us celebrate African American men and women who use their gifts even during some difficult times. We are still living in difficult times, but we can, and we must, continue to use the gifts we have to change the course of this world. Only what we do for Christ will last.
Some years ago, we heard the words, “I’m Black and I’m Proud.” Those words still ring true, today. We are unique and wonderfully made. Each one of us can make a difference. Use the gifts you have, never forget you have a gift, do not hide it, and do not let anyone else hide it. We can and we must make a difference. Our children and grandchildren are depending upon us, so let’s continue to write history. Whenever you hear the name of Dr. Frank Boston, remember how this God-gifted surgeon stepped out on faith in the face of racial discrimination and established a hospital to serve people of all walks of life.
I recently met a Caucasian gentleman who told me that Dr. Frank Boston operated on him, and how thankful he was he was to be alive. So many other lives were saved by the gifted hands and heart of this surgeon. Thank God today for those physicians who possess competent and compassionate hands.
