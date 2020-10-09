The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.
The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman.
The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.
— Malcolm X
When U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris said, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” during the October 2020 vice presidential debate, it represented a powershift in American politics.
And when Vice President Mike Pence continued to try to ignore her and talk over her, Harris said: “If you don't mind letting me finish, then we can have a conversation.”
While many have focused on the social media memes highlighting Harris’ facial expressions or the fly that landed on Pence’s head and stayed there for 2-minutes, they missed something more significant.
Harris’ deft chastisement of Vice President Pence highlighted a powershift not just in politics but also in professional male and female relations.
Yes, Malcolm X was right:
The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.
Sen. Harris not only knows the long history of how women, especially Black women, have been disrespected, but she also knows how to use political sagacity to say, in words of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, “Not today.”
In her book, “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” Martha S. Jones chronicles Black women’s political journey from the first vice presidential candidate ever, Charlotta Bass, to the first presidential candidate Shirley Chisolm, to today with Kamala Harris.
Jones, a Johns Hopkins University history professor, argues that “Black women are no longer a ‘first’ in politics—they are a force.”
A daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris stands upon the shoulders of so many who came before her.
Chisholm, like Harris, was born to immigrant parents, and she was a first—she became the first Black woman to win a seat in Congress in 1968.
When Chisholm ran for U.S. president in 1972, her slogan was: “Unbought and unbossed.”
This slogan affirmed Chisholm’s independence as a female politician, but it also signaled that women, particularly Black women, would enter politics on their own terms.
Aware of her double-jeopardy—being Black and a woman, Chisholm said,
I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud. I am not the candidate of the women’s movement of this country, although I am a woman and I’m equally proud of that. … I am the candidate of the people of America. And my presence before you now symbolizes a new era in American political history.
On August 11, 2020, when former Vice President Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate, it also symbolized a new era in American political history.
Cognizant of the importance of her candidacy as the “first” after joining the Biden-Harris presidential ticket, Harris told The 19th Editor-at-Large Errin Haines that “Joe Biden had the audacity to choose a Black woman to be his running mate, how incredible is that.”
Harris further stated that Joe Biden is “breaking one of the most substantial barriers that has existed in our country—and he made that decision with whatever risk that brings.”
As I stated in my Philadelphia Tribune OpEd, “Joe Biden Can and Will Win with Black Women,” the time is long overdue for Black women to be considered for higher office.
Given that Black women are the “highest propensity voters” in the nation, America, and particularly the Democratic Party, can no longer overlook the power, the voice, the vote, and the leadership of Black women.
In 2012, 96 percent voted to re-elect President Barack Obama.
In 2016, 84 percent of Black women voted for Hillary Clinton, while White women split their vote between Clinton and Donald Trump.
In 2017, Black women voted 98 percent to elect Doug Jones Alabama’s U.S. Senator.
Yes, Black women have always been, as Martha S. Jones notes, “a collective.”
But in 2020, it is clear, that Black women are strategically galvanizing their power as a political force that can no longer be ignored or dismissed.
Hence, that’s why Leah Daughtry, the 2016 Democratic Convention Chair and a coalition of 100 Concerned Black Women Leaders, this summer denounced the racist and sexist attacks against Harris and other potential African American vice presidential candidates.
In unequivocal language, the coalition stated:
We are servant leaders — motivated by a desire to uplift and advance our communities and nation. And we will not tolerate racist or sexist tropes consistently utilized in an effort to undermine our power.
As I stated before, I state again: It is time for Black women to be represented at the highest levels of leadership.
Harris, according to Jones, is helping to move Black women “beyond first.” She is now “part of a generation of Black women leaders who are changing politics—and our collective future.”
This November, we must VOTE, and vote like our lives depend upon it… because this election it does.
As always, keep the faith!
