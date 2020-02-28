The Rev. J. Henry Buck, Jr. of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown has a new barbecue business that will help people fellowship in a delicious way.
At a private tasting, Buck showcased his new Southern Flames brand of barbecue. A slow cooking style is the food’s signature, resulting in tender meat that falls off the bone and has a smoky taste. With sides like his grandmother’s coleslaw that features raisins and apples, Buck also pays homage to his family’s Southern culinary roots.
A native of Port Gibson, Mississippi, Buck is starting a barbecue business to help further connect with the community in an organic way. Southern Flames will continue the Southern tradition of fellowship that Buck first saw as a youth growing up in Mississippi.
“Coming from down south, church is not only Sunday morning. It’s through the whole week. Church is not segregated from everyday life. Church is community. It’s not only rooted in religion per se as much as it is rooted in community welfare,” Buck said.
Tasha Samuels is a member of Grace Baptist church and is optimistic about Buck’s foray into cooking. “This is an opportunity for ministry through food,” she said. “One of the things Pastor Buck always talks about is how sometimes you can church people to death. But if you show love, kindness and care, that’s ministry. [Barbecue] is a natural extension of who he is and I am excited about this food adventure.”
Buck is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and served in the military before pursuing his higher education. Buck did his undergraduate studies at Potomac University and then did his graduate studies at Howard University. It was at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School where Gibson later earned his doctorate degree in theology.
Buck, who wanted to open the business during Black History Month, is a married father of two and believes Southern hospitality is a key to bringing people together. Whether you have a taste for barbecued chicken or Southern smoked ribs, one things is for sure: Food brings people together and there is a positive message behind every Southern Flames meal.
Buck’s new venture, located at 135 E. Upsal St., will be open Saturdays from 1-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.