Christmas is a blessed occasion because we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In Matthew 1:23, we find these deep and profound words: “Look! The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel, which means 'God is with us.'” Yes, we thank Almighty God that He is with us, but for many, Christmas is just another day.
Unfortunately, as we have experienced the pain and suffering of this virus, it has robbed us of the joy of Christmas. There are countless people in our society who have nothing to look forward to, rather gazing at all the killings, looting, and destruction in our world. People seem to be living without hope or moral value of life. The stress and strain of life has robbed persons of life-giving joy. I believe with all my heart, the one way to cope with the stress and trials of life is to live a life of gratitude. Gratitude will give meaning to life. Instead of complaining and moping around, thank God that He has allowed you to see another Christmas, and know He is with you every step of the way.
Give a gift of love to someone. God’s love has been given to us in the birth of His son, Jesus Christ. Spread that love with others, as the gift God has given to us is a gift that keeps on giving. Emmanuel is with us every day and this Christmas, we can thank Him for His presence in our lives. Oh, we may not be able to exchange gifts, or gather in very large family gatherings, but we have been blessed by God with His love and mercy. For morning-by-morning, new mercies are ours to see.
Here we are, Christmas 2021, and many who were with us last year celebrating Christmas have gone home to glory. Many changes have occurred, but one thing that has remained the same is: God has been and continues to be with us. Do not let Christmas come and go, and you have not received the blessings of this Christmas. Be a blessing to others; it is not how much you have, but rather what you do with what you have. Help somebody, be kind to somebody, forgive somebody. Your Christmas will be better, and God will bless you for your acts of kindness.
Have a childlike moment and catch the beauty of Christmas. Remember when you were a child and your excitement of the gifts under the tree. Take that same spirit of gratitude and thank Almighty God for the gift of life He has given to us. Be able to sing, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come.” Hang some mistletoe and embrace the ones you love. Gather with your family and friends and thank God for Jesus, the Babe of Bethlehem. Make this Christmas special and catch hold of the Christmas spirit of giving, sharing, and of loving.
This is my favorite time of the year; I am like a child at Christmas. I remember growing up in a home where we did not have much but I had the blessing of receiving school clothes at Christmas, and a few toys. Now that I am an adult, not only do I thank God for the memory of those days, but I watched God turn little into much. I have also discovered, “To whom much is given, much is required.”
I will not allow the circumstances we face to take away the blessings of this joyous Christmas season. I invite you to take full advantage of Christmas and thank Almighty God for the blessings that are ours to share. Our Savior was born, and we have reason to rejoice and give Him praise. Let’s make Christmas 2021 a day we shall never forget, because we have taken the time to thank Him for the blessings that come from His hand of mercy. May you have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Peace and love.
