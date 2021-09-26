Prayerfully, we are near the end of this coronavirus pandemic. As we see more people vaccinated, there is hope that soon we will be able to resume some normalcy. The question that comes to my mind and to my heart, “How will the church do ministry, post-pandemic?” There needs to be a plan that’s well-thought out, that allows the church to continue to do the work of the Kingdom.
There are countless lives to be saved. The harvest is ready, but the laborers are few. Thus, we need to reimagine ministry. Many changes have occurred over these last two years. Who would have ever thought that we would be depending on social media? But due to social media, we have been able to reach more people than ever before. For those who say that people will not return to church, as they remain comfortable in their pajamas, watching one service after another, I would argue strongly that this line of thinking is shallow. It is important that we as the people of God speak with a prophetic voice and take full advantage of the opportunity that God as given us to win souls for Christ. As one thinketh, so he is. If you think negatively, you will respond in a negative way.
I believe with all my heart that God has given us a wonderful opportunity for the church to be a lighthouse amid this dark and dismal pandemic. In other words, the prophet Isaiah, chapter 43:19, “For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland.”
We have a wonderful opportunity to step out on faith and have the church become alive with new and exciting opportunities, making impact upon the world: to be engaged in social justice ministry, to bring down the walls of racial bigotry, and all the things we face, day-by-day. I am not in denial; I am a realist. But I am also a man of faith. I do not want to preach gloom and doom, but let God’s people know that the church, God’s church, is not dead. We have been given new opportunities. We simply say WOW: Wonderful Opportunities Waiting.
I am looking forward to the opportunity to reach beyond the walls of Bethlehem and share the Word of God, not only using social media, but developing new services at different times to meet the needs of God’s people. I am excited, full of passion, and trusting God, that He still reigns and rules. The Lord has established the church. It is His church, and we are His people.
Remember, this may be the first time that we have experienced a pandemic, but it is not the first time for this nation or this world. I look forward to doing ministry in this post-pandemic. To engage in fellowship and relationships, to do creative ministry. We look to visit nursing homes and hospitals, to touch the lives of our youth, that God might get the glory. As we see people in the stands for sports events and people in theaters and restaurants, enjoying the blessings of life and social activities, why not have the church be a place where people can come and experience the love and power of God? Find a church where ministry is happening, post-pandemic. There are countless churches, and they are dedicated, committed servants of God: pastors, men, and women who stand ready to proclaim the glorious gospel of Jesus. If we ever needed the Lord before, we surely need Him now.
Peace and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.