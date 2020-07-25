On Sunday, Old Macedonia First John Memorial Baptist Church celebrated its 57th anniversary. For its celebration, the church members decided to have service at church for the first time in four months since the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Rev. William Giles, pastor of Old Macedonia First John Memorial Baptist Church, made one request to all those attending service — wear a mask.
“If they come into the sanctuary, they must wear their mask because when people were wearing their mask in large gatherings the virus was going down,” Giles said. “Now it’s on the rise again.”
Giles, the standing pastor, been serving members for 32 years. In 1988, Giles was called to First John Baptist Church and decided to merge Macedonia and First John.
“Macedonia Church was the home base church,” he said. “The Pastor of Macedonia retired in 1999. The founder requested to merge the churches. I decided to bring First John members with me over to Macedonia. That’s how it has two names.”
During service, Giles reflected on the past 57th years.
“Many things happened during the past 57th year, ” he said. ”You cannot minimize or maximize God’s house which is known as the church of the living God. Look where we are today.”
Macedonia First John Memorial Baptist Church was founded in 1964 by Daniel Felder. It was orchestrated inside of a basement. Robert Taylor, a musical director, and a church member, is a nephew of Felder.
“My uncle Daniel Felder, is the founder of Old Macedonia First John Baptist Church,” Taylor said. “He came from South Carolina where he started his church and then he came up to Philadelphia later on in life and started with 16 members out of a house.”
Taylor, who has been a member for over 25 years, recalls attending church with his uncle.
“I was in a choir called The Blue Angels and I was five-years-old,” Taylor said.
The Blue Angels consisted of choir members ranging from age 5 to 10 years old. Taylor came back to Old Macedonia First Baptist Church six years ago and said “family, fellowship, and friends” keeps him at the church.
“The fellowship here is entirely different than when I was at a megachurch,” Taylor said. “When I was at a megachurch, the fellowship was so big you can’t be that close. There are so many people that you can’t get too close. Here we have family and that’s the main thing.”
The members of the church agreed to gather together for their anniversary but with limitations. They strongly believe in adhering to safety guidelines to keep everyone safe. First, members agreed to allow 25 people into the sanctuary. Second, anyone who decided to attend service had to wear a mask. Third, temperature checks were taken, social distancing was practiced and sanitation stations were placed throughout the church.
Ruth Banks Washington, an usher at Old Macedonia First John Baptist Church, was responsible for greeting and checking everyone’s levels at the door.
“I’m here to greet everyone as well as take their temperature, heart rate, and oxygen levels, ” Washington said.
Although Washington isn’t a nurse, she tests herself at home and is comfortable testing others.
“I put God first in everything and he’s got me,” she said. “I go by the knowledge that I have but I’m not a nurse.” Washington, an original member of First John Baptist, has been a member of the church for 10 years.
Ushers queued off rows to accommodate members during the service. Once members were cleared safely from Washington, they were seated three persons per row, six feet apart, and occupied every other row to follow social distancing guidelines.
Following protocol meant conducting service without a choir.
“This virus has taken its toll on so many people,” Taylor said. “You have to be careful. We have to watch out for our seniors and their lifestyle. You never know who has what.”
Despite COVID-19, Pastor Giles and many others are grateful to celebrate 57 years.
“It feels wonderful to celebrate 57 years, ” Giles said.
And when Giles reflects on the past four months, he expressed being grateful to have the ongoing support of his members.
“The doors weren’t open to the sanctuary per se for four months but the members were still communicating and doing what we’re supposed to do as members, as leaders,” Giles said.
Members continued to tithe faithfully during the pandemic by mailing and dropping off tithes weekly.
Because of the pandemic, members hold service over the conference call line every Sunday at 11 am to have service. Giles provides lesson plans to church members to keep them focused on the word of God.
“They tune in on conference calls which seem to be working fine,” he said. “They incorporate their spiritual responsibility. As I talk to members over the phone, they seem to be somewhat content and adjusted well to be encouraged.”
Before the pandemic, Old Macedonia First John Baptist Church would gather for two services. One service at 11 am, and the other at 3:30 pm where guests were invited to Macedonia or Macedonia attended another church. This is something that Taylor believes the church won’t ever experience again.
“I don’t see this happening again,” Taylor said. “Safety is the number one policy. COVID-19 has really done its job on the church immensely.”
On Sunday, church service was restricted to an hour but it filled the member’s hearts after being separated for months.
“The Lord has marvelously blessed us, ” Giles said.
