The members of New Temple Baptist Church are deemed “special” and “one-of-kind” to Bishop Edward A. Thomas, who says they’re the reason why he has stayed at the church for 25 years.
On Sunday, Thomas celebrated his silver anniversary at the church, which he says was an easy choice for him. New Temple Baptist Church currently has close to 300 members and has a joyful mix of young and wise members.
But when the Bishop took over New Temple Baptist, he started with 22 people, and most were seniors.
“I came here 25 years ago with 22 people,” he recalled. “I started with a bunch of seniors. I didn’t have any young people. I came in, and I started going right to work.”
At the time, Thomas and his congregation worshiped on 23rd St. and Madison Square for 19 years.
Thomas said celebrating 25 years feels great, and never expecting the church to be where they are today.
“It feels great to celebrate 25 years,” Thomas said. “When I came here 25 years ago, I never thought we would be here where we are today. We had a little church that seated about 60 to 75 people.”
Thomas decided to purchase his current church. He remembers that at the time, not everyone thought his great idea was so great.
“When we moved because of the location, people laughed at me and told me I was crazy for buying this big building,” he said. “I came to this location with 48 people.”
Thomas and the church grew. In four years after relocating to Wharton Street, things changed.
“God started sending people, and we went from 48 to 350 people,” Thomas said.
One of those members who are grateful for Thomas, his fellowship, and the congregation is 15-year-old Ciara Toby. Toby has been attending New Temple Baptist Church since she was four-years-old. When asked why she attends church, her response was simple.
“He blessed my life,” she said. “He blessed everyone but especially my life. I feel like he’s done so much for my family, and I know he can do more for others.”
Toby went on to say what church has done for her.
“First, to get the Holy Spirit. My grandma, she pushed me to go to church. Why not? You can get the Holy Spirit. You get to see your bishop, you see your church family, it’s beautiful.”
Toby isn’t the only one who feels this way. Patricia Adams, known as Mother Adams, has been a member for 22 years. Adams reflects on the building and what Thomas has done.
“We moved here about five years ago,” Adams said. “This building was really in shambles, the congregation has grown, and we have a community commitment continuance service here. So many people have joined since we’ve been here. It’s wonderful to be here.”
Adams went on to add a unique reflection about Thomas.
“Not only does he know all of the members, but he also has fellowships with the families,” she said.”
Adams calls him a friend.
“He‘s more than a Bishop to us, he’s a friend to us,” she said. “We find it encouraging to come here and be a part of this church.”
Thomas has received offers to go somewhere else. He has declined those offers.
“I was called to two other churches,” he said. “When I thought about it, and I prayed to God, I thought about the people I had here. And a hand full of people had the right to have a quality pastor as a big church. I didn’t feel like starting all over again. I built a great relationship with my seniors here. They love me, and I love them.”
Thomas professes staying at New Temple Baptist is the best thing he ever did. Although many churches struggle with growth, New Temple Baptist has become a community church.
“We have a housing community, and we give out food Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday,” he said. “We give out clothing, and when someone in the community is in need. They know we are there if they need us.”
Thomas personally calls each member of his congregation weekly.
