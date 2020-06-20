Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced New Temple Baptist Church to alter its services and ministries, it has managed to withstand and see growth.
Member’s spiritual needs are still being fulfilled with the new format and Bishop Edward A. Thomas said livestreamed services have brought on opportunities to reach more people.
“A lot of our older people stay at home and watch it online,” Thomas said. “The younger group wants to come to church. People started finding out we were taping and said ‘Can I come? I don’t want to stay home.’ We started out with six, then 15. Now we are up to 25.
“It’s been a great impact online because it’s a lot of folks viewing us. I don’t want to open up yet. I’m concerned about the health of the people. I want to stay closed for a couple of weeks but I can’t turn people away as long as we have enough space.”
New Temple has been open for more than a month but is only allowing up to 40 to 45 people in, a number Thomas said will allow them to safely practice social distance.
Worshippers who are ill, vulnerable or elderly are advised to stay at home and watch service online. Those who choose to attend on Sunday are given hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. Everyone must sit six feet apart and only three people are allowed on a pew. Any physical interaction, such as hugging or shaking hands, is avoided.
As for the service, it is now limited to about an hour, whereas before, it was Spirit led
“We have the youth choir — three sisters — we space them out in the front and they sing. They do praise and worship. We still do testimony, [but] no hugging, no holding hands. Everybody has to stay where they are placed,” Thomas said. “I recommend they do not hug. If they want to talk, go home and talk but here we do worship socially distanced in about an hour and a half. We have a great worship experience.”
Barbara Morris, a member who officially joined in November, said she is one of those who had to come back.
“I just didn’t feel comfortable when he said he was going to do taping,” Morris said. “I still felt like I had church because church is in you [but] I needed to still have that connection. It didn’t matter to me if it was one or two people, he was still preaching the Word. I still got what I needed. Like the Bible says, if two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in the midst.”
Morris added that even though the fellowship is different, the care still exists, as ministers and Bishop Thomas lead morning prayer calls and prayer counselors are available when people need help.
Patricia Adams, a member for 25 years, said the members have also kept in touch with each other.
“We contact each other by phone or by Facebook, we talk to each other quite a lot in the week,” Adams said. “We are not there with each other physically but some of our deacons come out or pastor will call and stay in contact. They contact us a lot and keep the church focused.”
Even with the changes, Thomas said the pandemic has revealed some blessings. New Temple’s online views are at least double the average 100 members they reach on a regular Sunday.
“We are going to stay online because we are reaching more people. We can reach thousands of folks of online,” Thomas said adding that the giving has also increased.
“I am encouraged and grateful to our membership — our offering went up since the coronavirus. We are in the Black. We were in the red for months. When the coronavirus hit, all of our offerings went up. With the stimulus, people started tithing more. Our offerings have been up 40 percent.” Another factor Thomas said might explain the increase in giving is a sense of apprehension that’s gripped the nation.
“Most pastors say a lot of folks are scared and the house of God is the only place you can go to when you can’t go anyplace else,” he said. “They just started sending money in. I didn’t have to ask them for the money, I didn’t have to beg for the money. They realized God is the answer and when God blesses you, you bless the house of God first.”
For the past two months, Thomas has preached a series focused on repentance and returning to God. He said all the issues facing the world now is a wake-up call, especially to the Church.
“The world is in an uproar right now and God is not trying to get just the world’s attention but the church’s attention. In the midst of all we’ve been through, God has called the church,” said Thomas.
“They think the coronavirus is for the world but God is speaking to our religious leaders and he is saying something to us. It is time for us to stop playing church and be serious about who we are serving. God shut the church to show us we got caught up in the building and not caught up in Jesus the Christ. He wants us outside the building. It’s time for church to move out the building and go into the streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.