New Hope Church of Philadelphia has resumed face-to face services at 404 Levering Road in Bala Cynwyd. Located on the Main Line, the church is just blocks away from West Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood and St. Joseph’s University.
The church’s vision and mission is to empower all people to walk forward and move toward their destiny. Under the guidance and care of Bishop Harold Faust, New Hope Church of Philadelphia has ended its interim online worship services and is now sharing its church space with two other local congregations.
“We haven’t gone live [online] for about a week or so right now,” said Elder Deborah Merchant of the New Hope Church of Philadelphia. “We’ve moved back to face to face service. Service will start at 1:30 pm and we will be in the main sanctuary.”
New Hope Church of Philadelphia is a non-denominational, multicultural, multi-faceted ministry. Bishop Faust has served as senior pastor of New Hope Church of Philadelphia since 1980. After opening its doors to two other churches, their congregation is the last group to worship on Sundays, following St. John Episcopal whose members gather after the City Line Church.
“There are three churches that operate out of our building,” Faust said. “It’s the City Line Church and St John Episcopal Church. We share a building and we all come in at different times. City Line church comes in at 9 a.m; St John comes in at 11 a.m.; we come in at 1:30 p.m.
This partnership arose as an effort to support other churches who’ve experienced challenges during the pandemic.
“I thank God that we have three churches that are having services,” Merchant said. “We’re all blended together. We have Methodists, then there’s the City Line Church which is non denominational and we’re non denominational, all worshipping in one spot. And we’re following the state’s guidelines in between and during service.”
Faust calls it a combined service and says, “ it’s efficient.”
“We all come in at different times and it’s working,” he said. “There are a lot of churches cutting down on overhead since the number of people allowed to attend service has decreased as a result of the spread of the coronavirus [and effort to limit the transmission of the virus]. We’ve been impacted.”
While recognizing that spiritual maintenance and worshipping is essential for many, the need to continue enforcing social restrictions are just as vital given the fact that the spread of the coronavirus continues to increase.”
“A lot of seniors were afraid to come out right now,” Faust said. “The children can’t get activities that they’re used to getting as well.
“We are a small congregation now about 50 people which varies. [However,] I tell our members to have faith, stay encouraged, and stay connected. Even though we have to practice distancing we can still stay connected through calls.”
Faust also shared that the church continues to practice an ongoing 321 method.
Often referred to as a symbol of love, the numeric combination of 321, is believed to be an angel number by some. Which is believed to be an encouragement to pursue one’s heart’s desires, to have faith in their abilities to succeed and to be optimistic about the future.
“Our 321 method is a weekly member check-in,” Faust said. “Consisting of the deliverance of three letters, two phone calls, and one visitation.”
In addition to worship, the 321 method keeps the congregation connected.
“[COVID-19] hasn’t decreased our membership,” said Merchant. “ We all just can’t come in at one time,” she continued. “[COVID-19] has impacted us because it has decreased the physical worship participation but not the connection.”
“We are taking the least and making the most,” said Merchant. “ That’s what the bishop is all about,” she continues. “ He takes the least and makes the much.”
“He has remained that type of person over the years. Helping several other ministries just to move forward. He’s helped people through the books he’s written, his lectures, his ministry and commitment to our communities.
Faust, a native of Philadelphia, serves as the Chief Apostle and Presiding Prelate of the Covenant Fellowship Network International “CFNI”), an international network of churches and ministers. He was educated in the public schools and earned a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Education from Temple University.
Known as a man of great wisdom, Faust’s community service outreach, and ministry has spread across Delaware and Montgomery county as well as Philadelphia.
“Chester4Christ which is an outreach we did in Chester Park,” Faust said.
Over 1000 people were fed that day. The event took place last September and the group returned in December of 2019. They fed over 500 with the help of the ministry of Bishop David Jones of the Real Deal Church Food Ministry.
“During that time we had 39,000 pounds of food,” Faust said. “We have another outreach campaign we launched in January. It’s two fold and we assist families, doubling the amount of giving every month.”
Faust said that the resources vary. “We provide clothing, shelter, and food,” he said. “We’re not just trying to reach individuals. Our goal is to reach families.”
In 2021, the goal for New Hope Church of Philadelphia is to strengthen families.
“The main focus will be building families and helping them succeed,” Merchant said. “We have an educational piece and the social piece is feeding the hungry and clothing the naked.’
The church also produces a magazine which is mass distributed four times a year.
“We send out a quarter million magazines every quarter,” Faust said. “We also have something called the ‘male call’. There are a lot of Black men that don’t come to church, and this is a call for men to come to church. We encourage them to be active and to join.
This past Sunday the church held a call for 300 volunteers to help with the church’s hunger advocacy program.
“We need volunteers,” Faust said.
In regards to adjusting to the times, Merchant and Faust shares that they’ve acclimated themselves to changing their operations and worship accordingly.
“We’ve acclimated to this change,” Merchant said. “Now we need to get our congregation acclimated to the same change.”
Added Faust: “We hope to help members grow in their faith.”
