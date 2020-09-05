The Rev. Evon M. DeLee, pastor of the New Church Down The Way Ministries, said she’s “bringing tradition to the community.”
Right before Philadelphia’s pandemic restrictions were put into place, New Church Down The Way Ministries acquired a new space for service and worship. Although they had plans of being in their new home at 4234 Ogden Street, so far they haven’t been able to complete the transition due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“But God is Bigger,” DeLee said during her online worship and praise service on Sunday.
Despite the challenges of not being in a church building, and in the new space that they were highly anticipating, the congregation is still holding tight to its faith and tradition.
The tradition of weekly worship and praise, celebration and giving, and helping others, continues even if that means doing it from home.
“I dedicate this song ‘Bigger,’ to let you know and remind you that God is bigger,” DeLee said. “He is bigger than anything we’re going through”
Though their place of prominence will remain at 4700 Brown Street for now, the congregation is planting seeds for new traditions by using social media and online streaming services to help find creative ways to stay connected, opening their digital doors for all.
“Our motto is to be a well where hope is dispersed,” DeLee said. “A well where all are welcome to meet God where they are and to grow at your own pace.”
New Church Down The Way Ministries has a rather interesting story behind the catchy and relatable name and its roots to the community it serves.
As DeLee told the story about the significance of the church’s name she said, “Our Ministry was always ‘down the bottom,’ down the way.”
“So the former pastor, Reverend Curtis Wallington named it the Church Down The Way,” she adds.
Many West Philadelphians associate the term ‘down the way’ to a perimeter of neighborhoods covering where Lancaster Avenue and Lansdowne Avenue connect; Parkside Avenue from 52nd Street and stretching beyond Girard Avenue into The Bottom.
But even if you aren’t from West Philly, ‘down the way’ for many Black folks is simply the place where you come from; it’s home.
“We started out in the Mill Creek area,” DeLee said. “Mill Creek is our base. That’s where we do most of our ministry at, around 4700 Brown Street.”
Delee, a West Philadelphia native, said she grew up at 59th and Locust Street.
“I’ve been in West Philadelphia all of my life,” she said. “When I became a part of the ministry, I got connected with the Mill Creek community through the Church Down the Way.”
For years the Church Down the Way held weekly services in the Mill Creek recreation center. Its purpose was to stay connected to the community and accessible to the people who resided in that area.
“The purpose of our church was to have people that could walk to a ministry that was just as powerful as those ministries that people would travel far away to get,” DeLee said. “ We needed that same anointing in the neighborhood where people can walk to. That was the concept of it. A place where you can walk to and get dynamic ministry right in your neighborhood,” she said. “It used to be called the Church Down the Way under Rev. Wallington. I was his assistant and then I became a senior pastor after his death.”
DeLee has been the senior pastor for eight years.
“I changed the name from the Church Down the Way to the New Church Down The Way because it has a new pastor and we’re doing new things,” she said,
The New Church Down the Way Ministries focus on welcoming the community and providing a space for the people in the neighborhood to walk to remains a pivotal basis of their foundation.
“They don’t have to drive to get good ministry. That still is the concept and to bring tradition to the community,” DeLee said.
DeLee believes that creating traditions and practicing tradition is needed now more than before.
“We’re bringing tradition to the community and creating tradition if they don’t have any,” DeLee said, “A lot of times in our neighborhoods people don’t necessarily have really great traditions as we had in the time past.
“So we do creative things with the community. We have ‘Eggs at the Creek. It’s around Easter time when the community comes together and we have an Easter egg hunt. Then there are our new ministries, like our youth ministry and we have plays about the community and tradition.”
The church also hosts large Christmas parties where everyone can come together and create memories and tradition in their our community,
“That’s what we’re trying to do: create community partnerships for a common good,” DeLee said.
Beforing moving to Zoom, the New Church Down the Way Ministries first held their services using Facebook Messenger.
“We started out with Facebook Messenger, but Facebook Messenger had a lot of feedback and echoes,” she said. “Somebody told us about Zoom and when we switched to Zoom it works much better.”
The New Church Down the Way website still advises people to stay at home.
“I’m in my home,” DeLee said. “We send out emails with the Zoom link enclosed. On Sundays people click the link and we’re live.”
The church provides Bible study and worship service every Sunday at noon.
“Believe it or not the church has grown on Zoom,” DeLee said. “Our finances have increased and the excitement of doing ministry online has increased. In a pandemic people seem to have been doing better.
“The increase of participation could be due to the fact that people are joining in their own homes and that they don’t have to get dressed up and they’re worshipping with their families. It is really amazing how in the pandemic the church has done very well. Giving is consistent. People are reaching for their spirituality and out to God for strength.”
Sunday’s services seemed to have had more engagement and activities than some current in house services.
DeLee will personally ask you to turn your camera on and she takes the time to greet everyone individually and even chat for a minute about her week as well.
“We switched, it works,” she said. “The biggest challenge has been just keeping everybody together and keeping everybody engaged since we are not in a building.”
Last week the church held it’s youth service. After musical selections and words from the senior pastor. There was a full youth ministry presentation .
“I pray for people to try to help other community people affected by the coronavirus, for the pastors and for racial equity,” said one of the pre-teen youth leaders.
The service included both live and recorded gospels, and live praise dances. The youth ministry included personal prayers and scripture reading from Matthew 28:19-20 and Romans 8.
“We are a children nation,” said another youth leader.
“Today we are delivering the message of God to you,” said DeLee.
In addition to the work that DeLee does for the church, she is a conference speaker and teacher who attended New Life Bible Institute in Philadelphia, Peirce College and Harcum College for Business Administration.
She has become a voice to her community and advocate of change. She has ministered Internationally in Johannesburg, South Africa, Narboi Kenya, East Africa and in Nova Scotia. Establishing such ministries as Daughters Beautiful Self-Esteem Workshop for at risk girls. Kidz Rock In Worship for community children and youth to be impacted by the love of God through worship, praise and a safe environment to thrive
“I want people to know that we are a community church that welcomes all people,” DeLee said.
