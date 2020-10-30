Historic Mount Hermon Baptist Church in West Philadelphia is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and its pastor, Bishop H. Clemson Smith II, said everyone must center on divine focus.
“With all the challenges during this year, it was definitely something that came to bear in our minds, because all of these other things were distracting to get us off our faith,” Smith said. “If we stay consistent and divinely focused, we won’t be affected by all of the nuances and things that have transpired with this year from [President Donald] Trump. We really dealt with a whole lot this year and America has had to deal with a whole lot this year. It takes a divine focus for us to be keen to what it is that God is doing and what it is that he’s speaking to us to do.”
Smith II reported that no Mount Hermon members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. He posted a letter on the church’s Facebook page regarding the pandemic and its stance in the beginning. So when it broke out, the church never really shut down.
Mother Alberta Robinson said it is wonderful that the church has been able to stand for 90 years. Her husband was pastor for 34 years before his death. She has been there for over 60 years. Robinson has seen many changes, but she is thankful that the word of God is still being preached and taught so that men, women, boys, and girls might come and ask what must they do to be saved.
Robinson noted that it is different this year.
“You accept things as they come,” she said. “There’s a passage [ that says ‘Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he’s near’ and the key is that he’s always there. He will order your steps if you allow him to. We have to just be careful as we go forward. You don’t worship the same way as you did before with the closeness but it’s good to be in the house.
“Many churches did not open back up, but ours has been open and people were able to come in and worship together. So I’m thankful for that; changes come and we must adapt to whatever it is and ask the Lord for guidance. And he will take us through I believe.”
Senior Deacon Matthew Medley said the anniversary is exciting considering the time that the church has been together.
“A lot of churches have been closing, but our church has withstood the test of time,” he said.
Medley was baptized there in 1956 when he was 10-years-old. The church was located at 90th street then. Medley was ordained a deacon of the Mount Hermon Baptist Church in 1982 and was made chairman of the deacon board in 2004 after the chairman at the church passed away.
Medley said their church has been weathering the storm pretty good because they’ve upgraded where they can now have social media, “but we’ve maintained our church doors being open for the most part using all of the protection that the CDC has directed us to do,” he said. “Our Bishop has made a point of saying that he thought the church should be open. But it’s trying; you want to follow the rules and you do follow the rules. You miss some of the people because a lot of our seniors can’t come out because of their health issues and we don’t want to put them in a predicament like that.
“For a lot of the congregation and the community at large, incomes are coming down because a lot of them were laid off because of the pandemic. Finances have been hurting for certain individuals. We have been blessed at our local congregation; we do try to help individuals in need.”
Smith is enjoying the 90th anniversary.
“The Lord has granted us a grace and granted us the need for grace to make it to see 90 years,” he said. “That’s a long time; I certainly appreciate him for that. In this coronavirus pandemic, the church has been somewhat different, but we are certainly cognizant of the fact that we’ve come this far by faith.”
Some parishioners are staying home due to the pandemic. Smith said the church has been responsible following the COVID guidelines and they’ve had opportunities through that to establish a greater social media presence. Smith is thankful to the Lord to get a chance to broaden their audience.
When asked if this was the most challenging time in his lifetime, he answered no. It’s been a challenge, he said, with this novel virus pandemic. But Smith looked at it as an opportunity for the church to be able to express and show its faith.
“We say, we believe in God to heal the sick,” Smith said. “And we believe in God for various things. And here’s a platform where we get an opportunity to express ourselves in our commitment to what God said in his word.”
Smith II cited Hebrews Chapter number 10, verse number 25 which gave them an opportunity to reflect “because we serve a God that is omniscient as well as omnipresent, which means that 2020 was no surprise to him. The coronavirus pandemic was no surprise to him. It didn’t catch God by surprise. He knew exactly what was happening, when it was going to happen and he left texts for us. So we have been faithful and abiding by that.”
Smith II said the church’s safety is not an absence of wisdom. He tells his parishioners that if you are feeling sick, you can feel free to stay at home. But they can call on the elders of the church.
“The Bible says, lay hands on the sick and they shall recover,” Smith said. “Well, how do you do that? We’re quarantining ourselves from that.”
The pandemic has helped the church to maintain or develop a stronger sense of patience which goes along with faith.
“The Bible says that the trying of your faith work is patience,” Smith said. “We don’t have faith just for God to do things for us. But we have faith. But we understand that testing, that trying about faith and work with patience; that patience is beneficial to us because it helps us to wait until God comes through for us.”
Smith II reiterated that God knew about this before it happened.
“Back in the Bible days, they went through pandemics too. And He told them, ‘you know what it is that you should do?’ They came together, they all came together in the house and a lot of people play on that. They make a joke. That means stay home. No, they came together.”
Smith said there was an Ethiopian woman that was there who was not a part of the household, but she was there.
“And they were together,” Smith said. “They were under the safety because the condition was to be in the house and you have to paint the blood over the doorpost and the lentils and the death angel, when that play came through, when I see the blood I’ll pass over. Before the blood, we’ve claimed the blood of Jesus. And we believe from day one that when they said it was a novel disease, they didn’t know anything about it, a novel virus. People are going to say stuff and it’s going to constantly evolve.”
Smith believes that if the coronavirus is a super flu, then that’s something that only God can keep you from.
“My stance to this day has been that if God doesn’t keep you, if he, God doesn’t keep us, we won’t be kept because you can be at your house and you can still get it,” Smith said. “People didn’t stop traveling, they didn’t stop going where they wanted to go, people do what they want to do. Hopefully they just did it in a safe manner. They wore the mask, because at one point the mask wasn’t effective, then we heard the mask was good. So it was always this back and forth type of thing.”
Smith told his congregation that they are just going to trust God through all of this.
“We are just here by his grace and we came this far by faith,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.