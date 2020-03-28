Metropolitan Baptist Church recently received a $25,000 grant to improve its building security from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The grant was was formally announced this week by State Rep. Donna Bullock (D-195).
The grant comes as Metropolitan has dealt with several incidents of vandalism within the past year.
“It’s important that the church does all it can to safeguard parishioners coming in and out, and protect programs inside of the building,” said senior pastor the Rev. Gregory Johnson. “These types of things are necessary, so we can police these places of worship in such a way so it’s a deterrent to those who decide they want to do something that goes against our thought process as to what a church is.”
Johnson said that twice “a young man” threw a brick through the church’s Tiffany-styled stained-glass windows and in a separate incident, someone spray painted “satanic” messages on the door and the sidewalk, all of which were costly and hard to repair because the building is 145-years-old.
“What inspired me to apply for the grant was these incidents took place and there was nothing we could do about it,” Johnson said . “There are an increasing number of [incidents] taking place at places of worship, we should be able to capture those events so police can apprehend those who are doing it.”
Church administrator Myrtle Braxton said the grant will be used to buy lighting, better security cameras and train current security.
“We wanted to enhance our camera system and provide lighting for areas not lit up properly,” Braxton said. “We had incidents where we really could not see the [perpetrator’s] features. [And] I’m in the church a lot late at night by myself. On the church side, it’s always dark, [so] we were so grateful because it will also allow us to do so much as far as security is concerned. We will be able to light up the areas on the 35th street side and put cameras up. Right now, we have one camera out there but it’s not enough to cover the area. We want to retrain the security staff with the cameras because it’s a lot they and we don’t know.”
In a statement, Bullock’s office said “the grant awarded to Metropolitan is one of 113 totaling more than $5 million that the commission approved this month.”
The funds are a part of the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, created after House Bill 859 was signed into law in November, and are “specifically for nonprofit organizations that serve people, groups or institutions that are included within a bias-motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents, as identified by the FBI’s 2017 Hate Crime Statistics publication.”
Bullock said although it’s unfortunate that legislation like this has to exist, it’s absolutely necessary considering how places of worship have been under attack.
“We want to protect the building [and] those that congregate there. Folks should be able to go to a place of worship and feel safe and secure,” Bullock said. “We would love to say these places should not be a place of hate, but those that are motivated by hate are targeting those communities. The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh was one of the largest mass shootings in Pennsylvania. It was during a service. It was hate motivated. We do not want to see a repeat of those kind of instances in these places of worship.”
Braxton said Metropolitan wasn’t able to determine the motive behind the vandalism although they could see on the camera that the young man who threw the brick through the window was caucasian.
“I kind of felt as though it was a little racial...because it is a Black church. I didn’t feel it was religious, but then again it could have been some college kid that was intoxicated,” she said. “I didn’t expect it because where we are — it’s a beautiful area, it’s a diverse area. We love our church. We love being there. We are open to everybody around there.”
