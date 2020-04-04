From helping people pay their rent, to establishing businesses that help fund their initiatives, Germantown’s Masjid Muhammad practices Islam in a way that supports holistic community upliftment.
Operating out of a 55,000 sq.foot building, they pray and worship in the same space that they also use to teach, work, and advocate for their neighbors.
“If you come in here and say you are getting ready to lose your home, we’re not just going to go to sleep that night,” Imam Suetwedien Muhammad said. “We are going to do whatever we can to make sure you don’t lose your home. If you say your lights are getting cut off in two days, we’re not going to just go to sleep that night, we are going to make sure your lights don’t get cut off.
“Because the thing is, you told us about it. So, once you tell us about it, we’re obligated to do something about it. You can’t just go to sleep and just ignore the person. Personally. I would never go to a masjid that couldn’t help me.”
Such a belief has translated into a set of practices that uplift economically and civically as much as it does spiritually.
The masjid is open every day for the five daily prayers. Shahadah classes, for new converts and people interested in learning more about Islam, in addition to Arabic language classes, are offered once a week. And the Friday Jummah includes a real-life driven Khutbah that challenges believers to boldly apply their faith.
“With all this madness, never disregard the call of Allah. Time is running out. You don’t have time to be scared. You don’t have time to stop praying,” said Muhammad at the March 27 Jummah. “We keep counting on the man, but Allah is the only one that can help us. Allah is sufficient enough.”
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s resulted in cancellations of gatherings, including religious ones, Muhammad stressed that it’s imperative Muslims continue to gather for prayer.
Then, noting the pandemic as a result of mistreatment of the “Earth,” he called on the believers to see their own plight.
“We have thrown a lot of these burdens in the Earth,” he said. “We have thrown a lot of secrets into the Earth. The Earth has had enough. When are we going to get tired? Aren’t you tired of people taking advantage of you, smacking you around? If we don’t get tired, then they are going to do it to our children, and our grandchildren. At some point, we have to stand up as Muslims, as men and say enough is enough.”
One of the issues that Masjid Muhammad has targeted as its own breaking point is the city’s poverty rate. Imam Muhammad said after observing statistics from his involvement with city tax laws and practices, he’s become more interested in how it affects the poverty rate.
“I’ve instructed my team here to focus more so on a lot of things that are going on in the community because my fight is going to be downtown in city council, down there in city hall. I’m not going to let up. This is the new chapter in my life, is to fight to change the poverty in the City of Philadelphia,” he said.
“Forty-seven percent of the people living below the poverty level. Twenty-seven percent of the people living in deep poverty. Sheriff Sales amounting to $168 million a year. We have the sugar tax, we have the stormwater tax and I just think the people are overtaxed. It’s just no reprieve for poor people. We had a fight down at city hall, we had a bill introduced for tax amnesty. We loss that by one vote. It just made me get more involved in that fight, to get down to the bottom of that. Even the Black judges that are selling our homes and goingagainst orders and so forth and not following their own orders. I just want to get to the bottom of it to see if there are any underlying currents or if there’s something illegal going on.”
Aquil Ali, assistant to Imam Muhammad and a member of Masjid Muhammad since its founding in 2003, describes it as a place for the people. He observed their work as consistent with the Prophet Muhammad’s example.
“That’s our forte,” Ali said. “We are always under scrutiny, we are always what some will say, against the grain. I say we are always ahead of the narrative.”
Aside from the political battles, Masjid Muhammad has more immediate ways of helping people empower themselves. With its own coalition of “developers and contractors” operating from the building, it offers assistance with starting businesses, especially in landscape and contracting; and every week, real estate and computer classes are available to the community.
There’s also a tax class that provides tax returns and an after-school program. On the third floor of the masjid is a boxing gym open for rentals. Outside, across from the masjid, is its own Essies Pizza and Steaks Takeout that serves a range of foods, from hoagies to soul food platters.
“We are obligated as Muslims to be neighborly,” Ali said “We are told that in the Quran to be neighborly.
“As far as our building is concerned, the whole 55,000 sq. ft. is not the masjid. We are a community building, so we have other ventures and initiatives that are open to the community. If we are looking at following the Prophet Muhammad’s examples, clearly he was very neighborly and very community-based. It wasn’t just him being a spiritual individual or just a Muslim. He was a humanitarian and I think…that’s a part of our brand.”
Thurayya Hatun, a member since 2007, said although Masjid Muhammad is recognized as a place that is always giving, it’s just as much a grounding force for the people that are a part of it. Raised as a Muslim, she said she didn’t really believe until she encountered Masjid Muhammad.
“This was going to be the last masjid [where] I was going to determine that Islam wasn’t real,” she said. “I had an atheist heart. I didn’t believe in God. I tried the churches, the Kingdom Hall, the mosques and I attended several masjids. This is the masjid that [burst] open everything I doubted.”
Hatun said it was the teachings that convicted her.
“Masjid Muhammad has a different teaching,” she said. “It’s not a hearsay. It’s taking you to the Quran. They taught me to read the Quran for myself, to find my own knowledge. They didn’t stand at a podium and tell me what to do. They taught me to read the Quran and gain the knowledge for myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.