The Rev. Beverly Wylie Smith is the author of “Reasons Why Women Suffer in Silence.” Smith published her first book in 2019 after encountering a lot of women who suffered from abusive relationships. The book spiritually guides and encourages women to leave unhealthy relationships by loving themselves first and seeking God.
Smith received inspiration to write the book after she wrote a thesis statement on women suffering in silence.
“I decided to turn it into a book. I talked to all the mothers in my life,” Smith said.
Her mother was the first person she turned to.
“There is a way out, and that way out is Jesus,” Smith said. “God will strengthen these women and give them the backbone that they need to get their children and leave these bad and abusive relationships.”
The first chapter of the book, “Suffering Because of Low Self-Esteem,” explores what women can experience when their partner cheats on them.
“Sometimes when women get into relationships, a lot of times when a guy cheats on them they feel like they are not good enough for them,” Smith said. She said that’s not true.
“We are fearfully made and marvelously made in God’s sight. We are beautiful, and every woman has a gift,” Smith said.
Throughout the book, readers can expect to receive scriptures relating to the chapters. Smith believes abusive relationships stem from the abuser being surrounded by abusers or being a victim of abuse.
“A lot of these men that beat on women had abusive relationships,” Smith said. “They may have seen their father beat their mother and think that is how you treat a woman.”
Smith said she wrote the book to make women understand that they do not need to be in traumatizing relationships. Smith, who is no stranger to giving back to the Philadelphia community-at-large, has spent the last 20 years listening and praying for women through her weekly conference calls hosted on Thursdays.
A pillar in South Philadelphia, Smith always found a way to inspire and uplift her community. As a minister, Smith founded Blessed to be a Blessing Outreach Ministry at New Hope Church of Deliverance, where she reached out to the community and provided essential needs such as feeding the homeless. Under her ministry, Smith created The Mary Wylie Prom Gown Dress Extravaganza in 2012, where she provides prom dresses nationally to high school girls. Smith connected with City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who donated food and help to recruit volunteers to help with the extravaganza. State Rep. Jordan Harris and Anton Moore Unity in the Community all played a role in helping her yearly event run smoothly. Although Smith received help from city officials’ she says her children ran with her day and night.
“Whatever I need for manpower, my children did it for me,” Smith said.
Before entering the ministry and writing her book, Smith worked as a licensed practical nurse for 35 years. Smith is an associate minister at New Gethsemane Baptist Church in South Philadelphia. For more information about the book, or her community endeavors, call Smith at 267-804-1878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.