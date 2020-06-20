As I pen these words on this Father’s Day, I think of the countless African American men who are slaughtered just because they are black. The recent killing of George Floyd has gripped this city, nation, and the world. He is just one of many of our brothers whose life has been taken away because of the hate that rests in the hearts of people who see us of little or no value. George Floyd is just one of the many men who have met the ugly, ungodly act of racism. One police officer held his knee on our brother’s neck with no compassion at all, even when he cried out, “I can’t breathe.” The other officers stood by doing nothing to stop this horrible act. All they had to do was just say, stop.
In my humble opinion, the issue is not just that we have corrupt racist police officers. Rather, we have a system that encourages and supports these acts of violence, in taking the lives of our men of color. We cannot afford to lose focus upon the enemy that seeks to destroy us, nor can we play into the hands of the enemy. The looting and burning throughout this nation cannot be condoned. We have every right to protest, but we have to be wise in how we raise our voices. It has been proven, that white supremacists and others, have infiltrated into those who were protesting. They had their own agenda, and some foolishly followed their agenda. We are not helped by the president, Donald Trump. We have seen how he has responded, not just to the demonstrating, but how he has led this nation, as a racist, ungodly man.
We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder, heart-to-heart, and carry out our commitment to stand together as men of God, who will speak out loud and clear for justice. For those who did not vote on June 2nd, we have another opportunity in November. We cannot allow anything or anyone to stop us from voting, nor can we allow anyone to stop us from praying and standing with our brothers, all over this nation. Let us make a commitment on this Father’s Day that we will not allow another brother to be killed at the hands of those who have so much hate and dislike for us. Our children need strong fathers, and our communities need strong black men who love God and love their families.
As an African American, I am proud to be who I am, and whose I am. God has made me, and all of our brothers, with unique gifts. We are not thugs; we are not crooks; we are men who strive every day to provide for our loved ones and to honor God. Let us rise up, stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder and heart-to-heart and end this ungodly system that robs us of our dignity and our humanity. God has created us in His own image. Let us find ways to continually work together so that we can hear the words, “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last.”
Let us continue to fight for justice and say loud and clear that we are black and proud and are not going to allow anyone destroy our dignity or our humanity. We are going to strive every day to be the men God has called us to be. Let us make a commitment on this Father’s Day to thank God that He has given us blessings that are unique. Let us use them as husbands, fathers, grandfathers, brothers and uncles, men who are not ashamed to declare that with God on our side, He is more than the world against us. We know full well, “no weapon formed against us shall prosper.” May this Father’s Day be one in which you celebrate your uniqueness and renew your commitment to God to honor Him in all ways.
