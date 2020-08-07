For the first time in over a 100 years’ tradition the annual Jehovah’s Witness Convention will take place online. “Always Rejoice! Convention of the Jehovah’s Witnesses” moved to streaming platforms such as Zoom as an alternative to cancelling the yearly gathering due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before,” he explains.
The first of the 2020 convention installments took place July 11 through July 12. The new convention itinerary will now carry over a two month period in comparison to two weeks. Free virtual opportunities to gather will be available online during select weekends. The last of the meetings are scheduled for Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.
“This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair,” said Hendrick.
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” he adds.
Temple University’s Liacouras Center has been home to the local Convention of the Jehovah Witnesses for almost eight years. The local convention attracts witnesses along the Eastern Region and in the tri-state area.
Set to take place in North Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center from July 17 to August 1, the local Jehovah Witness convention hosts anticipated having 50,000 people in attendance.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the in-person convention was cancelled in May,” said Maurice Duncan, a local Jehovah Witness spokesperson and Philadelphia native.
“We are not saddened or disappointed that the convention will be virtual this year. We are showing love by following guidelines: life is more important than anything else,” he continued.
“It was an easy decision to make because of the value of human life in God’s eyes and the fact that we love our neighbors, there wasn’t any other choice. We did it happily,” said McKell Miller, another local Jehovah Witness spokesperson. After being able to view the stream in my own home and with my wife, it was wonderful. We were both like wow this is a rich and warm experience. I think many of us thought it would feel disconnected and cold.”
Both Duncan and Miller said they have been attending the Jehovah Witness Conventions for as long as they can remember.
“I’ve been attending for almost 50 years,” Duncan said. “It’s like our summer retreat or vacation. We are able to stop our lives and reflect some spiritual talk and encouragement. There are discussions about family to practical information from the Bible.
“We are not all together but we are all together because we are watching at the same time virtually and we are all in this pandemic together. As we shelter in place we are taking more in. It’s amazing how this has been beneficial in some way.”
Typically, these conventions are held in stadiums, arenas, conference halls, and smaller gathering places around the world. Duncan believes that this year’s convention is likely to be record breaking despite the fact they won’t be gathering in large venues.
“Going online will actually provide more access,” Duncan said. “Witnesses who would not be able to make an in person meeting will now have access and will be able to enjoy meetings from the comfort of their homes and with their families.”
Duncan shared a story about how a witness reached out to him to share their excitement about being able to watch a meeting from their hospital bed on their phone. He also mentioned that the group has already seen an increase in participation based on last month’s virtual gatherings and hangouts.
“Last year 14 million attended conventions worldwide, virtually we anticipate this year’s convention will break that record,” Duncan said.
Also in light of the pandemic and their decision to go online, the virtual meetings have been translated in 511 languages.
“We span over 240 lands and have 8.5 million witnesses worldwide and to add to that we have had conventions for over 100 years since 1879,” Duncan said.
The convention program explores topics and questions like: What contributes to finding and sustaining joy? How can you cultivate joy in the family? How can you remain joyful in difficult times?
A key feature will be a Bible-based drama about the life of Nehemiah and how he helped the ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.
“Our creator loves us and he wants us to be happy and this convention will show us how to do that,” Miller said.
Duncan said: “This year’s theme ‘always rejoice’ will reflect upon the many reasons we still have to rejoice. There are a lot of things that we probably in the past may have taken for granted. Such as family, finance, and health but there are some real reasons to rejoice. This convention has allowed many of us to always rejoice. There are a lot of things that we can be happy for and we should focus more importantly on what is important which is love. It is based on love, that’s what Christ preached. He said his witnesses will know their disciples by showing their love.”
“We are wearing masks out of love not because politics are anything else.
We are showing love by not meeting in person and going door to door.”
Those interested in viewing the convention can contact their local congregation or access the program on jw.org, available under the “Library” tab. There is no charge for viewing the convention. All are welcomed to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.