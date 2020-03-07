The LORD said to Samuel, “How long will you mourn for Saul, since I have rejected him as king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and be on your way; I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king.”
— 1 Samuel 16:1 NIV
Why is it so difficult to move on?
Why do we try to hold on to things when God has told us to stop crying over spilled milk?
In the Book of Samuel, we see God instructing Samuel to move on from King Saul.
In 1 Samuel 15, God reminds us gives specific instructions to Saul as he prepared for battle against the Amalekites.
God never forgot what the Amalekites had done to Israel when they waylaid the Israelites as they came out of Egypt. Thus, God instructs Saul to destroy Amalekites:
“Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy everything that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys” (1 Samuel 15:4).
Yes, the message and instructions from God were clear: Go destroy everything and everybody.
However, Saul disobeyed God and spared the Amalekite King Agag and the best of their sheep, cattle, and lambs.
To add insult to injury, Saul lied and said that he had carried out the Lord’s commands to the fullest. In response to Saul’s lie, Samuel replies in 1 Samuel 15:14: “What then is this bleating of sheep in my ears? What is this lowing of cattle that I hear?”
How tragic that Saul thought he could fool Samuel, which illustrates his disrespect for the omniscience of God as well as the prophetic office of Samuel.
This blatant act of disrespect necessitates God’s rejection of Saul as king, and Samuel laments his decision in making Saul king of Israel.
It is at this point in the text that God corners Samuel and tells him that he has mourned long enough and it is time for him to “stop crying over spilled milk”!
As I reflect upon how Samuel mourned over Saul, you and I have been in Samuel’s shoes.
We have grieved over a relationship that is dead with no hope of resurrection. We have been depressed over a missed opportunity. We have mourned over an unrealized expectation. We have cried over a moral or ethical failure.
Whether we like it or not, there are some people, circumstances, and situations we must learn to get over.
Regardless of how much one loves, cares, or yearns for someone or something, God declares that there comes a day when one must stop crying over spilled milk!
It’s time to get over it! It’s time to move on!
Why does God tell Samuel to stop mourning? Why does God demand that one stop crying over spilled milk?
The first reason ought to be self-explanatory: By continuing to grieve and mourn over Saul, Samuel is growing derelict in his responsibilities as priest, judge, and prophet.
He is God’s prophet. He is the spiritual leader among the people. He is the proclaimer of the Good News. He is the priest anointed to do the Lord’s work.
Moreover, to continue mourning over Saul suggests that Samuel is abdicating his spiritual assignment. He is God’s seer—one who is able to see and foretell God’s future. However, as long as he mourns over Saul, he is solely focused on the past.
Beloved, how often do we get preoccupied with spilled milk—dead issues and dead relationships? Spilled milk.
Secondly, God admonishes Samuel to cease mourning over Saul because persistent grieving will change your nature and not your situation.
Samuel is ceasing to be the strong, bold leader he had been. The Samuel God called was strong and authoritative. Unless Samuel snaps out of his melancholy mood, he would cease to be the person God called him to be.
Finally, Samuel had to cease his mourning because he was hindering God’s program.
Saul was the king of Israel, but his tenure was now over. While he remained on the throne, Saul was spiritually impotent. God had already concluded in his omniscient understanding that Saul in no way represented Israel’s future.
The longer Samuel grieved, the longer he put God’s program on hold. In other words, God had moved on.
Listen to what God says to Samuel in Chapter 16 verse 1: “Fill your horn with oil and be on your way; I am sending you to Jesse of Bethlehem. I have chosen one of his sons to be king.”
Beloved, it’s time to stop crying over spilled milk!
God has a great future in store for you if you will only stop grieving and move on!
As always, keep the faith
