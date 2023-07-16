The theme for ministry this year at Bethlehem Baptist Church is “Image Ministry in a New and Exciting Way.” As the pastor of this blessed congregation for 37 years, I have come to realize that in order to bring glory and honor to God and truly bless God’s people, we must embrace new approaches to ministry. The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need for change, as many of our congregations are struggling to keep their doors open across all denominations.

It is disheartening to see that many of the faithful supporters who have stood by the church over the years have not returned. Consequently, we must find innovative ways to revitalize our places of worship and make them relevant and meaningful in today’s world. While technology has allowed us to reach people remotely, I believe it is merely a temporary solution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.