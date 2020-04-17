GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community members lined up along Alamance Church Road to pick up much needed groceries and supplies at Mount Zion Baptist Church’s food giveaway on April 7.
The church partnered with Out of the Garden Project to provide 450 CHICK-FIL-A sandwiches and food to anyone in need. Church officials tallied 1,031 people who will benefit from the boxes, which contained fresh produce such as celery, cabbage, pineapples, tomatoes, and a gallon of orange juice.
“In the times that we’re living in with COVID-19 and people being laid off, we thought this was a good opportunity to for us to partner with other community organizations to make sure we are doing the things necessary to take care of our community,” said James Brooks IV, a Mount Zion Baptist Church member and director of marketing.
Mount Zion, where Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Sr. serves as the senior pastor. currently provides a food pantry open three days a week that is available to everyone and hosts yearly community service projects that offer resources to benefit the Greensboro community. Brooks shared that in order to comply with social distancing guidelines; the church is finding other ways to continue to serve the people.
“These are just things that we enjoy doing.” Brooks said. “We’re called to be the hands and feet of Jesus and that’s exactly what we are going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.