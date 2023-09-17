On Sunday, October 22, Bethlehem Baptist Church will commemorate its remarkable 135-year journey with a special anniversary celebration. Some 135 years ago, 19 founders stepped out on faith and established this faith community, known as “The House of Bread.”
The late Reverend Dr. Cesar Edwards served as the first pastor and guided the congregation for an impressive 42 years. I am humbled to be the eighth pastor, serving for the last 37 years. The history of Bethlehem Baptist is a testament to resilience; the church withstood bombings, endured the trials of the Depression and segregation, and has remained open amidst the challenges of the pandemic.
While initially a predominantly African American congregation, we have pushed ourselves to evolve into a multicultural community that embraces diversity in race, economics, gender and all aspects of life. When I began my service 37 years ago, there were no women in ministry. Today, we are blessed with gifted and anointed women serving in various roles across our congregation.
Our reach has extended beyond local concerns; we have adopted an orphanage in Kenya where we support 120 youth monthly. Plans are underway for a 2024 mission trip to Kenya to deepen our connection with these young people. Locally, we operate a Food Pantry on a weekly basis to address food insecurity in Montgomery County. For the past 30 years, every October, our church becomes a sanctuary for homeless families. Additionally, we contribute to the Chosen 300 mission, by providing meals in Center City.
In 2006, we relocated from our original site at Penllyn Pike and Trewellyn Avenue to our current 10-acre campus at Penllyn Pike and Dager Road. To mark our anniversary, Lower Gwynedd Township has graciously approved the placement of a historical marker at our original location. Our new campus includes Compassionate and Faith Homes, expanding our opportunities for outreach.
For the first time in our history, we have welcomed an Assistant Pastor, Reverend Sean M. Tripline, who spearheads a contemporary worship service called Movement Monday, aimed particularly at engaging the youth.
This year’s theme, inspired by Ephesians 3:20 (NIV), is “To Imagine Ministry in a New and Exciting Way.” On the day of the anniversary, a single worship service will take place at 9 a.m., featuring Rev. William Freeman and Rev. Robert Scott Jones, who served as Bethlehem’s sixth and seventh pastors. A gala will follow at 4 p.m. at the Presidential Caterers in East Norriton, with Governor Josh Shapiro as the guest speaker. Reverend Dr. Alyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church will serve as Honorary Chairperson, and we will posthumously honor Reverend Leonard Smalls, our third pastor, who was called to glory a few years ago.
This anniversary provides a moment to give thanks to God for His unyielding church and to honor the countless sacrifices made in His name. While some argue that the church is in decline, we believe firmly that “Upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.” With this faith, Bethlehem Baptist Church looks forward to continuing its service to God and community for many years to come.
