On Sunday, October 22, Bethlehem Baptist Church will commemorate its remarkable 135-year journey with a special anniversary celebration. Some 135 years ago, 19 founders stepped out on faith and established this faith community, known as “The House of Bread.”

The late Reverend Dr. Cesar Edwards served as the first pastor and guided the congregation for an impressive 42 years. I am humbled to be the eighth pastor, serving for the last 37 years. The history of Bethlehem Baptist is a testament to resilience; the church withstood bombings, endured the trials of the Depression and segregation, and has remained open amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

