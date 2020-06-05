Many times, second and third responders, don’t get the credit they should. Recently, four individuals — Geraldine Killebrew from First African Presbyterian Church, Apostle Mary Ruffin from As The Holy Spirit Lead Church, Evanglist Callalily Cousar from Universal Kingdom of GOD Church and the Rev. Cynthia Jefferson from New Temple Baptist Church — were lauded in a letter from First African Presbyterian Church for their contributions and efforts in helping others.
Killebrew, the administrator of First African Presbyterian Church located at 42nd Street and Girard Avenue, diligently works with different outreach ministries in her church that serve the community.
Apostle Ruffin faithfully serves her community and has distributed food to people in need.
Cousar, 90, is known for she giving out food from here porch to those in need.
Jefferson, who is a highly regarded and sought after speaker, is known for giving both advice and comfort to many.
Trump’s church photo op condemned
The Very Rev. Fr. Martini Shaw, rector of the historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, has issued a statement condemning President Donald Trump’s “photo op’ held Monday in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church (Lafayette Sq) in Washington D.C.
“I am absolutely appalled and angry that the President of the United States would use a church, an Episcopal Church for a political “photo op” stunt,” Shaw said. “I find it very insulting, disrespectful and divisive.”
The historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas was founded in 1792 as the first Black Episcopal Church in the nation.
